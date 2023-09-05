Fighters On The Rise | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

While he always brandished power and had excellent striking, Ulberg has shown in his last three outings that he’s figuring out how to make those weapons work best for him inside the Octagon. He dropped Nchukwi with a long, stiff jab, drew out looping shots from Negumereanu that gave him opportunities to counter, and picked his spots against Potieria, saving the real power blows for after he clearly had him hurt.

Understanding how to make the most of his weapons and physical attributes while continuing to gain experience both in the Octagon and the gym are only going to further help Ulberg grow and develop, and if he keeps advancing by leaps and bounds as he has been, he’ll find himself in the Top 10 in no time.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Jung represents a solid step up in competition and the kind of dangerous heavy-hitter that should push the New Zealand native this weekend. The 27-year-old South Korean is 4-2-1 through seven UFC starts, with a trio of finishes, and is looking to bounce back after taking his own step up in his last two outings and coming up short.

If Ulberg can successfully navigate this ANZAC showcase alongside teammates like Adesanya and Tyson Pedro, he’ll merit another step up in competition next time out, which will likely mean facing an opponent with a number next to their name.

Chepe Mariscal