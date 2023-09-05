Fighters On The Rise | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Embedded
The UFC has made five previous trips to Sydney, beginning in February 2010 with UFC 110 and with the most recent appearance coming nearly six years ago on November 19, 2017.
There have been some cool moments that have taken place in Sydney over the years:
- Cain Velasquez headlined for the first time in Sydney, knocking out Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira to close out UFC 110 in his final fight before claiming the heavyweight title
- The UFC flyweight division debuted in Sydney with a four-man tournament featuring Demetrious Johnson, Ian McCall, Joseph Benavidez, and Yasuhiro Urushitani
- And Saturday’s venue played host to an event in November 2014 where all 11 fights ended in finishes, capped by Luke Rockhold’s submission win over Michael Bisping
Saturday, a trio of ascending hopefuls look to turn Qudos Bank Arena into their own personal launchpad to bigger and better things inside the Octagon, as they all make the walk at UFC 293 aiming to maintain their winning ways and take another step forward in their respective divisions.
Champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland are sure to get the lion’s share of the attention this week, but be sure to pay attention to this triumvirate of talents as well.
Manel Kape
“StarBoy” made a splash in his first year on the UFC roster, competing four times, including making his debut opposite current champ Alexandre Pantoja and closing out Year 1 with consecutive first-round stoppage victories.
But he’s been limited to just one appearance since the end of December 2021 — a win over David Dvorak — as opponent injuries and withdrawals, and one back-out of his own have kept him sidelined since the end of last year. He’s had multiple fights fall by the wayside this year, and touches down in Sydney for UFC 293 set to face newcomer Felipe dos Santos, who tagged in when former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France was forced to withdraw due to an injury a couple weeks back.
The combination of being out of action and things continuing to move at a steady clip within the division has shuffled Kape to the background a little in the 125-pound weight class, but there was a reason his arrival on the roster was met with such excitement.
The 29-year-old is a dynamic and explosive offensive fighter, who ran close to level with Pantoja in his debut before landing on the wrong side of a debated split decision result against Matheus Nicolau in his sophomore showing. There is a suddenness to the way Kape can deliver blows that is uncommon, and the speed and quickness he displays makes him a dangerous threat for anyone in the division.
Saturday’s bout with dos Santos, a 22-year-old from the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team who was originally scheduled to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) a couple weeks back, has the potential to be a showcase moment for Kape as he finally returns to action.
He had designs on making a quick run to the title when he first joined the UFC roster, and while that hasn’t quite worked out as he had hoped, it doesn’t mean the skills and talent aren’t there for him to eventually reach those heights.
Carlos Ulberg
When Ulberg turned up on Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series opposite Bruno Oliveira, you couldn’t help but feel like the relatively inexperienced striker was getting a look because he trained at City Kickboxing alongside then and current middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.
That kind of stuff happens all the time in this sport and every other sport, and Ulberg made the most of his audition by knocking out Oliveira and earning a place on the roster. But when he dropped his debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu in a bout where he hit the Fortis MMA man with everything but the kitchen sink and couldn’t put him away, many started to wonder if “Black Jag” was brought to the big leagues a little too early. A solid, but unspectacular win over Fabio Cherant followed, but did little to lessen the questions about Ulberg’s place on the roster and potential upside.
Since then, however, the 32-year-old light heavyweight, who looks like the Hollywood ideal of a Polynesian fighter, has ripped off three straight first-round stoppage wins over Tafon Nchukwi, Nicolae Negumereanu, and Ihor Potieria. More importantly, Ulberg has shown clear, obvious developments that have him looking like a potential dark horse in the 205-pound weight class as he readies to take on Da Woon Jung this weekend.
While he always brandished power and had excellent striking, Ulberg has shown in his last three outings that he’s figuring out how to make those weapons work best for him inside the Octagon. He dropped Nchukwi with a long, stiff jab, drew out looping shots from Negumereanu that gave him opportunities to counter, and picked his spots against Potieria, saving the real power blows for after he clearly had him hurt.
Understanding how to make the most of his weapons and physical attributes while continuing to gain experience both in the Octagon and the gym are only going to further help Ulberg grow and develop, and if he keeps advancing by leaps and bounds as he has been, he’ll find himself in the Top 10 in no time.
Jung represents a solid step up in competition and the kind of dangerous heavy-hitter that should push the New Zealand native this weekend. The 27-year-old South Korean is 4-2-1 through seven UFC starts, with a trio of finishes, and is looking to bounce back after taking his own step up in his last two outings and coming up short.
If Ulberg can successfully navigate this ANZAC showcase alongside teammates like Adesanya and Tyson Pedro, he’ll merit another step up in competition next time out, which will likely mean facing an opponent with a number next to their name.
Chepe Mariscal
If you ever wanted to play an MMA version of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” the fun pop culture connectivity exercise where you can link just about every actor to the star of the original Footloose in six steps or less, Chepe Mariscal would serve as an apt starting point.
For the better part of a decade, the 30-year-old battled on the regional circuit, stringing together wins until running afoul of tougher competition, and then repeating the pattern over a couple of times to where those that follow the sport beyond the biggest stages knew him as a perennial tough out that had never gotten an opportunity in a major promotion. He’d earned wins over future UFC competitors Pat Sabatini and Youssef Zalal prior to their arrival in the Octagon, and was one of the key wins that helped put competitors like Gregor Gillespie, Bryce Mitchell, and Joanderson Brito on the organization’s radar.
He was that minor league standout everyone knew was game and dangerous, and the perfect guy to call upon for a short notice opportunity if one ever materialized.
The phone rang ahead of the June UFC on ABC event in Jacksonville, Florida and Mariscal made the absolute most of it, jumping up a division and going shot-for-shot with Trevor Peek in a grueling, entertaining firefight that saw the regional standout claim a victory and instantly establish himself as someone fans would be lining up to see compete again whenever he returned.
That return comes this weekend in Sydney, as Mariscal moves back down to his natural weight class to face off with DWCS alum Jack Jenkins in a tremendously intriguing featherweight affair.
Jenkins has looked solid in earning consecutive decision wins to begin his UFC tenure, pushing his winning streak to nine in the process, but he’s the kind of patient and calculating fighter that will be forced out of his comfort zone by an attacking and relentless dance partner like Mariscal.
Beating Peek on short notice put the Colorado-based “Machine Gun” on the map, but a return to his natural surroundings and an overseas adventure producing a quality win over a streaking Australian talent would elevate Mariscal to the fringes of the Top 15, further establishing him as a dangerous matchup for anyone he’s paired off against and someone that could make an unexpected run into the rankings himself with the right matchups going forward.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
