Fighters On The Rise | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

It feels strange to say a fighter on a five-fight winning streak that was once the talk of the division is now flying under the radar a little, but that appears to be the case with Pereira, who returns to action for the first time in a little over a year this weekend, facing off with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the latest in a continual string of “the biggest fight of his career” assignments.

Pereira touched down in the UFC with a ton of buzz from within the hardcore community as a creative, inventive chaos agent, cartwheeling and tumbling his way to a 22-9 record (with two no contests) prior to his UFC debut. When he did cross the threshold into the UFC Octagon, “Demolidor” delivered, sprinting and dashing and racing around before knocking out Danny Roberts.

Consecutive losses followed, in large part due to that explosive, high energy approach, and since then, Pereira has dialed back the frenetic offense in favor of a more measured and technical approach, resulting in five straight wins. But it seems like eschewing his wild man ways have prompted folks to cool on his prospects in the welterweight division, right at the moment when he’s on the cusp of breaking into the Top 10.

How To Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 From Your Country

Thompson is no longer a fixture in the championship conversation at 170 pounds, but he showed last December in his bout with Kevin Holland that he’s still a difficult matchup for anyone looking to get ahead at his expense. The 40-year-old moved exceptionally well, remains a dynamic striker, and is more than capable of halting the Brazilian’s current run of success this weekend in Delta Center.

Part of the reason the streaking Pereira has faded to the background a little is that fellow emerging names like Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Machado Garry have continued posting quality performances in the year and change since he last stepped into the Octagon.

But all of that can change with a statement effort against Thompson on Saturday.

Gabriel Bonfim