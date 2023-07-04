Fighters On The Rise | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

On paper, this is the best event of the year, with a pair of fascinating title matchups closing out the show and a number of pairings that promise to deliver action and impact on their respective divisions slated to hit the Octagon first.

In addition to the champions and challengers, the established names and meetings between ranked competitors, UFC 290 also offers another chance to see three of the top emerging talents on the roster make the walk and compete. Unbeaten in their first five combined UFC appearances and carrying some of the greatest upside of anyone in the organization, this triumvirate is very much worth talking about as we build to the weekend and paying close attention to once the action gets underway on Saturday evening.

And if all goes according to plan, we’ll all still be talking about them on Sunday and Monday and many days after that, as well.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors in this week’s edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Bo Nickal