Fighters On The Rise | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

The standout fighter to emerge from Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), Yanez arrives in Miami with a 5-0 mark inside the Octagon and riding a nine-fight winning streak as he squares off with Rob Font in the middle of Saturday’s UFC 287 pay-per-view main card.

In four of his five appearances, the 29-year-old Texan has dispatched his opponents inside the distance, most recently collecting a first-round finish over Tony Kelley, and in the one instance where the judges were needed, Yanez showed his grit and tenacity in a Fight of the Night-winning battle with British veteran Davey Grant. He’s garnered a post-fight bonus in each of his first five UFC starts and has worked his way into the Top 15 in the ultra-competitive 135-pound weight class, but things only get more difficult from here, starting this weekend.

Font touches down in Miami looking to snap a two-fight skid and re-affirm his standing as a Top 10 fighter in the division after dropping consecutive decisions to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera. He’s only lost to ranked fighters, has one of the best jabs and overall boxing repertoires in the sport, and is fighting for the first time as a proud new parent, which is sure to up his intensity and sense of urgency.

While this might be a case of Yanez skipping a step — going from Kelley to a Top 10 opponent without stopping off to face another veteran in the “Second 15” first — it’s also an outstanding opportunity for the emerging bantamweight. Beating Font would likely elevate him into the Top 10 and position Yanez for another marquee assignment in the second half of the year, while a setback would simply indicate that he’s not quite ready to run with the big dogs just yet.

Yanez is very much a part of the up-and-coming set rising through the ranks at the moment, and has a chance to move to the head of that pack with a victory this weekend.

