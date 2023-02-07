Fighters On The Rise | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Pedro made six appearances in his first 25 months in the UFC, putting together a 3-3 record while showing plenty of flashes of upside for someone as early in their career as he was at the time. While he was outmatched against more seasoned foes, the affable, engaging light heavyweight looked like someone that could enjoy a lengthy tenure in the Top 15, and who just might develop into a contender as he gained more experience and continued improving.

A string of injuries put Pedro on the sidelines for more than three years, transforming him from a developmental talent worth tracking to a big bundle of question marks as he made his return to action in 2022. But after a pair of impressive efforts, it’s time to once again regard the 31-year-old all-action finisher as someone to keep close tabs on in the 205-pound weight class.

In April, Pedro ended his sabbatical by stopping Ike Villanueva in the waning seconds of the opening frame, and four months later at UFC 278, he made quick work of Harry Hunsucker. Although he was heavily favored in both matchups, the fact that Pedro marched into the Octagon and handled his business rather swiftly after such a lengthy layoff is the piece that matters here, as it showed he’s back to full health and back to being an intriguing figure in the division.

Originally scheduled to face Chinese prospect Zhang Mingyang, Pedro will now face off with the returning Modestas Bukauskas, who earned a pair of victories and claimed the Cage Warriors light heavyweight title since being released by the UFC following his loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. on September 4, 2021.

This is the right kind of test for the Pedro at this point of his return — a date with a skilled, experienced, hungry opponent that should be able to push him and force him to be at his best in order to secure a victory. He’s looked outstanding in his last two starts, and if that carries over into his return to competing in front of a partisan crowd this weekend, the Australian light heavyweight with the megawatt smile could find himself back in the Top 15 and once again carrying the “potential contender” designation going forward.

