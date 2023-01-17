Fighters On The Rise | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

For the first time since the spring of 2019, the UFC brings a pay-per-view event back to Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Saturday’s initial numbered offering of 2023 is headlined by a pair of thrilling championship contests. In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for a fourth time to determine who will sit atop the flyweight throne, and in the main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill face off for the vacant light heavyweight strap.

Prior to the championship pairings, a collection of athletes will cross the threshold into the Octagon, each looking to garner victory and make a statement. Some are established names looking to solidify where they stand in their respective divisions. Others are emerging competitors angling to kick off the year with a standout performance, while Mauricio “Shogun” Rua aims to close out his legendary career with one final triumph.

Here’s a closer look at three of the ascending competitors slated to compete this weekend.