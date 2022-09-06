Fighters On The Rise | UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

After “road games” in Dallas and Salt Lake City for the last two numbered events, the Octagon returns to familiar surroundings and UFC action returns to The Strip with a fight card capped by Khamzat Chimaev taking on Nate Diaz.

In a way, this feels like the UFC version of a back-to-school event, as the company is returning home after summer vacation, and the fight card consists of a mix of familiar faces everyone has been around for years, plus a smattering of newcomers, including some with difficult to pronounce names.

Hi there, Denis Tiuliulin.

Saturday’s fight card also features three fighters looking to UFC 279 as an opportunity to catapult themselves to new heights within their respective divisions, with each arriving in the desert with a different amount of Octagon experience, but the same goal to show out this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC 279 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Daniel Rodriguez