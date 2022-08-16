Fighters On The Rise | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

The final pay-per-view event of the summer (crazy!) touches down at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, headlined by a welterweight championship clash between reigning titleholder Kamaru Usman and standout British challenger Leon Edwards.

It’s a fight that is a long time in the making, and a rematch of when these two crossed paths in their early days in the UFC, on one of the most insane cards in UFC history, in terms of pure assembled talent. Usman won that night in Orlando and will look to do so again at UFC 278 in hopes of matching Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive victories in UFC history.

UFC 278 COUNTDOWN: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Costa vs Rockhold | Full Episode

But in addition to the main event title fight, Saturday’s fight card also features the return of former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold against Paulo Costa, former featherweight champ Jose Aldo taking on Merab Dvalishvili, and a host of ascending talents looking to take another step forward in their respective divisions as they step into the Octagon for the biggest tests of their careers.

Here’s a closer look at three of those athletes.

This is the UFC 278 edition of Fighters on the Rise.