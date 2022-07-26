Fighters On The Rise | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Sergei Pavlovich of Russia celebrates his knockout victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Russian heavyweight arrived in the UFC with a perfect 12-0 record and was promptly trounced by Alistair Overeem in his promotional debut. It was a nightmare assignment for a then 26-year-old fighter, went as terribly as anticipated for Pavlovich, and put an end to his unbeaten run.

Five months later, Pavlovich returned to action and got back into the win column, running through Marcelo Golm in just over a minute in St. Petersburg, Russia before having similar quick success in a bout against Maurice Greene six months after that. In the span of his first year on the roster, the heavyweight from Rostov-on-Don went from unbeaten to battered to boasting a pair of impressive first-round finishes, establishing himself as a person of interest in the division.

More than two years would pass before Pavlovich returned to action, turning up in London earlier this year for a matchup against Shamil Abdurakhimov that carried a number of questions about how the returning Russian would look after such a long absence and facing a seasoned veteran. Pavlovich made it clear that nothing had changed and he was still someone to pay close attention to in the heavyweight ranks as he dispatched Abdurakhimov in the first round, pushing his winning streak to three and his record to 15-1 overall.

This weekend, the now 30-year-old has the chance to thrust himself into the title conversation as he squares off with perennial contender and celebrated knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

While “The Black Beast” carries power that can shut off anyone’s lights in an instant, this is a good matchup and tremendous test for the more athletic, more nimble Russian who has obvious power of his own.

A win over Lewis would elevate Pavlovich to the fringes of contention and mandate that his name be considered in any and all discussions about how to book things at the top of the division going forward. It’s a tough assignment, but it carries big rewards if he can pass this test.

