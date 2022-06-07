Fighters On The Rise | UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

Pay-per-view lineups remind me of massive music festivals like Lollapalooza or Coachella or Glastonbury, in that most people are familiar with the names atop the marquee, but the acts that hit the stage earlier in the night are usually lesser known, looking to work their way into a spot later in the evening and build their names a little more.

UFC 275 this weekend in Singapore serves as a perfect example, with twin title fights sharing top billing and a rematch of arguably the greatest fight between female competitors in MMA history hitting the Octagon before the gold goes on the line. Prior to those final three contests, however, there are nine bouts featuring competitors with varying degrees of UFC experience, making the walk into the cage in search of victories that will carry them further up the divisional ladder.

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters talked about this when he appeared on Hot Ones, referencing the terrific band Alabama Shakes, who moved further up the lineup up each summer, catching his eye, until one year, they were closing out the show.

There are a couple fighters on this card on Saturday with the potential to make that Alabama Shakes-like rise through the fight card.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC 275 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Jack Della Maddalena