Fighters On The Rise | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

This is going to be the final time that the unbeaten rising star lands in this series because on Saturday night, we’re going to learn exactly where Chimaev fits within the welterweight division, as he steps in to face off with Top 5 standout Gilbert Burns.

No fighter has generated as much interest and intrigue over the course of the “Pandemic Era” in the UFC than Chimaev, who burst onto the scene with two dominant victories in 10 days during the initial run of events on Fight Island, and followed it up with a quick, clean first-round stoppage win over Gerald Meerschaert two months later. After more than a year on the sidelines battling health issues, “Borz” returned at UFC 267 and picked up right where he left off, mauling Li Jingliang unlike any fighter has in the past.

Chimaev’s statistical data through four fights looks like you’re playing the latest UFC video game on easy mode, as he’s absorbed a single, solitary strike in those four appearances, and that came in his debut win over John Phillips. In his last three fights, the 27-year-old terror has turned in clean sheets, needing a single takedown against Rhys McKee and Li in order to work to a finish, and putting the veteran Meerschaert away with the last of the four shots he landed in their 17-second encounter.

He has spoken about smashing everyone and has thus far delivered, which is what makes this weekend’s matchup so utterly fascinating.

Burns is a different level of fighter than the opponents Chimaev has faced thus far — a multi-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion and a former title challenger; and someone with significantly more experience and a more well-rounded, diverse skill set than the streaking contender’s previous adversaries. He’s lost just once since moving up to welterweight and won two additional bouts at lightweight before that, sending him into Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 mark in his last eight appearances.

And yet it is Chimaev who is the overwhelming favorite heading into this contest.

There is no question that Chimaev is an outstanding talent with obvious skills and a flair for the dramatic, but now it’s time to find out if he’s truly ready to challenge for championship gold in the UFC welterweight division or if he still needs a little more seasoning.