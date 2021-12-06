Fighters On The Rise | UFC 263: Adesanya Vs Vettori 2

Brazilian heavyweight Carlos Felipe ended a nearly three-year hiatus last summer, landing on the wrong side of a majority decision verdict in his promotional debut against Serghei Spivac in July.

But less than three months later, the 26-year-old newcomer returned to the cage and collected his first UFC victory, outworking Yorgan De Castro to push his record to 9-1 overall. Earlier this year, Felipe edged out Justin Tafa in January, sending him into Saturday’s bout with Jake Collier on a two-fight winning streak and standing as one of the most intriguing new additions to the heavyweight roster.

Brimming with confidence and quick to talk at his opponents inside the Octagon, Felipe is both a big personality and a big-time prospect, one that should only continue to improve as he shakes off the rust from his extended absence and continues collecting time inside the cage. He’s shown solid striking and a willingness to throw down through his first three appearances, and as he further improves his conditioning and defensive wrestling, Felipe could blossom into a bona fide threat in the heavyweight division.

Much like Felipe, Collier ended a prolonged stint on the sidelines in 2020, losing his return bout to rising star Tom Aspinall before securing a victory over Gian Villante in his second start of the year. The former middleweight and light heavyweight competitor is tough and boasts a significant experience advantage, which makes this a great opportunity to gauge where the Brazilian fits within the divisional hierarchy and start projecting what kind of heights he could reach before the year is out.

LUIGI VENDRAMINI