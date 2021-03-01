Fighters On The Rise | UFC 261 Edition

The first event to feature fans in attendance since UFC 248 last March at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this weekend’s pay-per-view is headlined by a trio of championship fights, as flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against Brazilian dynamo Jessica Andrade, Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against former champion Rose Namajunas, and welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman makes his second title defense of the year as he runs it back with Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal in the sequel to their clash last summer on Fight Island.

Before those champions and challengers make the walk to the Octagon, a different trio will cross the threshold into the eight-sided proving ground, as three emerging talents look to use this weekend’s event as a chance to showcase their skills and catapult themselves up the ranks in their respective divisions.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC 261 Edition of Fighters on the Rise.