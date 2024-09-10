Fighters On The Rise | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

From the twin championship fights atop the marquee and the one-of-a-kind presentation opportunities hosting an event at the state-of-the-art venue allows, to the critical battles at featherweight and bantamweight that will help clarify the title pictures in those two divisions, this weekend’s slate has a great deal to offer and be excited about as we count down the days until the festivities get underway.

But Saturday’s fight card also features a trio of emerging Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alums that have started to find their footing inside the Octagon and begin working forward in their respective divisions, and this weekend, each will look to collect another victory that moves them further ahead and elevates their profiles.

Here’s a closer look at those talented up-and-comers in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Daniel Zellhuber

A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, Zellhuber touches down at UFC 306 looking to earn a fourth straight win as he steps in with fellow prospect Esteban Ribovics.