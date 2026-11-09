Fighters on the Rise | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

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He needed a little more time than most anticipated to dispatch Nilson Rojas in their shared debut in Shanghai at the end of August, but you can chalk that up to a quick turnaround (18 days post-DWCS), travelling to the other side of the globe, and navigating a UFC fight week for the first time. He still put Rojas away midway through the second, and now he steps in with a more seasoned foe for his sophomore appearance. Gurule is the exact type of guy Hasan should be fighting at this point of his career: a 15-fight veteran with all the tools in his kit to test the exciting newcomer.

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There is no shortage of talent in the flyweight division right now, and that should mean “The IndoNinja” has every opportunity to build at a steady pace. He is clearly talented, but now is when we start taking measures of where his ceiling may actually be.

Samuel Sanches

Sometimes, it’s hard to scout prospects on Dana White’s Contender Series when their strength of schedule isn’t particularly challenging. That was the issue when Sanches fought on Season 9. On one hand, here was a 22-year-old with an 10-1 record and seven finishes coming from a good gym (Galpao da Luta), but he had only faced three opponents with winning records, but his fight with Chasen Blair provided a ton of answers. Now 23, “The Prodigy” is one of the top prospects to earn a contract over the last handful of years.