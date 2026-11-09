Fighters on the Rise | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

Whenever UFC rolls into New York City, the focus is on the top of the marquee, but throughout the decade-long run of events at Madison Square Garden, there have always been fighters down the card that have used their opportunity in “The Big Apple” to make a splash.
Last year, Ethyn Ewing, Fatima Kline and Baisangur Susurkaev took advantage of the spotlight while fighters like flyweight champ Joshua Van, Erin Blanchfield, Diego Lopes, and light heavyweight titleholder Carlos Ulberg all made the most of fighting in “The Mecca” in the last few years.
What athletes are trending in the right direction with the ambition of adding their name to that list this weekend at Polymarket UFC 334?
Learn more about them below in this edition of Fighters on the Rise.
Yousri Belgaroui
Belgaroui has continued to grow into one of the most intriguing fighters to track throughout his first year inside the Octagon, and he heads into a matchup with Caio Borralho staring down an opportunity to catapult himself into the thick of the middleweight title conversation.
How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
A three-time Glory Kickboxing middleweight title challenger, the Dutch striker teamed up Alex Pereira (who beat Belgaroui in two of those title fights) when he transitioned to mixed martial arts. After losing his first appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Belgaroui returned to Las Vegas for Season 8 and scored a stoppage win but left without a contract. The following October in Vancouver, Belgaroui pieced up and ultimately put away Azamat Bekoev. Five months later, he handed Mansur Abdul-Malik his first professional loss, and then in September, he made quick work of Djorden Santos and made it crystal clear that he was in need of a step up in competition.
And he’s getting a significant one. Borralho is 8-1 under the UFC banner and 18-2 overall, with one no contest. The jump from facing Santos to “The Natural” is colossal, but also exactly what you want to see for a 34-year-old dark horse. Borralho is, without question, the savviest and most experienced opponent he’s faced.
The thing that has made Belgaroui such an impossible puzzle to solve is that he’s 6-foot-5 and has an expert understanding of how to use all of that length. He maintains range, moves well, and constantly peppers with shots. If he can put Borralho in that spot, he can certainly collect another win and earn himself a place in the thick of the chase in the 185-pound weight class heading into next year.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
Bilal Hasan
Hasan was the second member of this year’s DWCS graduating class to grace the Octagon (following fellow Week 1 winner Anthony Wint) less than a month after punching his ticket to the UFC roster.
The 25-year-old Hasan had an excellent run under the CFFC banner prior to making his Contender Series appearance going 8-0, including four flyweight title fights. Equally impressive is that he heads into his clash with Luis Gurule having recorded nine consecutive stoppages. He has sharp technique and executes well, and he does a good job of blending his attacks to keep his opponents off balance.
He needed a little more time than most anticipated to dispatch Nilson Rojas in their shared debut in Shanghai at the end of August, but you can chalk that up to a quick turnaround (18 days post-DWCS), travelling to the other side of the globe, and navigating a UFC fight week for the first time. He still put Rojas away midway through the second, and now he steps in with a more seasoned foe for his sophomore appearance. Gurule is the exact type of guy Hasan should be fighting at this point of his career: a 15-fight veteran with all the tools in his kit to test the exciting newcomer.
Stay In The Know With Our Free UFC Newsletter
There is no shortage of talent in the flyweight division right now, and that should mean “The IndoNinja” has every opportunity to build at a steady pace. He is clearly talented, but now is when we start taking measures of where his ceiling may actually be.
Samuel Sanches
Sometimes, it’s hard to scout prospects on Dana White’s Contender Series when their strength of schedule isn’t particularly challenging. That was the issue when Sanches fought on Season 9. On one hand, here was a 22-year-old with an 10-1 record and seven finishes coming from a good gym (Galpao da Luta), but he had only faced three opponents with winning records, but his fight with Chasen Blair provided a ton of answers. Now 23, “The Prodigy” is one of the top prospects to earn a contract over the last handful of years.
After more than a year on the sidelines, Sanches finally makes his debut, squaring off with Evan Elder that should shed even more light on Sanches. Elder is a great first test. He is an athletic, well-rounded fighter that earned three straight wins under the UFC banner. This is just his third start since the summer of 2023, but on paper, he’s a dangerous test with every opportunity to keep Sanches from building momentum straight out the gate this weekend.
Personally, I think Sanches is much more of a long-term prospect than someone that is going to make an expedited run towards the top of the lightweight division. There are just too many quality fighters to deal with on the way up for someone about 14 months away from turning 25, but with the right matchups and continued development, he could become a real interesting addition to the roster.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.