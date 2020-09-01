Fighters On The Rise: October 10 Edition

What really makes this card special, however, are the number of opportunities there are to get a closer look at a collection of emerging talents who have either already made quality initial impressions or will be making the walk to the Octagon for the first time carrying some hype.

This is one of those instances where being limited to spotlighting three up-and-coming fighters to track going forward means that several others won’t be mentioned, but fans and observers should absolutely be keeping tabs on the likes of Tracy Cortez, heavyweights Rodrigo Nascimento and Chris Daukaus, unbeaten lightweight Omar Morales, and newcomer Tagir Ulanbekov.

On a fight card flush with promising talent, these are the three athletes who stand out the most and have the potential to factor in their respective divisions in the not too distant future.

This is the October 10 edition of On the Rise.

Youssef Zalal

Even if he didn’t step into the Octagon again this year, Youssef Zalal will have already put together an outstanding rookie campaign in the UFC, having earned a trio of decision wins to push his winning streak to four and establish himself as one of the top young talents climbing the ranks in the talent-rich featherweight division.

But Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, “The Moroccan Devil” goes in search of his fourth victory in 2020 when he takes on undefeated finisher Ilia Topuria.

Zalal’s success hasn’t been a surprise to those that watched him compete on the regional circuit, where the Factory X Muay Thai product was a staple under the LFA banner, amassing a 4-2 record where his losses came on the cards and his victories came inside the distance. While he’s yet to find a finish inside the Octagon, the attacking style that resulted in a 100-percent finishing rate prior to his arrival in the UFC remains, as Zalal has been able to operate at a pace that Austin Lingo, Jordan Griffin, and Peter Barrett simply couldn’t contend with inside the cage.

While forecasting a fighter’s future is challenging because there are so many variables to consider, there are obvious elements that have Zalal set up for potential long-term success and championship contention in the future.

In addition to training with a terrific team at Factory X, he turned 24 last month, and has already garnered 45 minutes of Octagon experience against solid competition. Mix in that he’s tall for the division at five-foot-10 with a dangerous 75-inch reach and showed tremendous finishing instincts on the regional circuit, and it’s easy to envision a slightly older, even more seasoned version of Zalal presenting all kinds of problems in the featherweight division.