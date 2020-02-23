Fighters On The Rise: November 7 Edition

Brendan Allen

Allen doesn’t turn 25 until three days after Christmas, but the Louisiana native has already amassed a 15-3 record overall and three straight victories inside the Octagon.

The former LFA middleweight champ and Contender Series graduate earned a second-round submission win over Kevin Holland in his promotional debut, then started his year with a first-round stoppage victory over Tom Breese at the end of February. He followed that up by earning a unanimous decision win over Kyle Daukaus in June, and now he goes searching for a third 2020 triumph when he takes on Ian Heinisch in a matchup that was originally slated to take place earlier this summer.

Though he was frustrated by his performance against Daukaus, who subbed in for Heinisch on short notice after “The Hurricane” suffered a knee injury prior to the contest, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Allen’s prospects in the middleweight division.

He fought an outstanding strength of schedule on the way to the UFC, competing primarily under the LFA banner and winning the promotion’s middleweight title, while each of his three career setbacks all came against fighters that arrived in the Octagon ahead of him — Trevin Giles, Eryk Anders, and Anthony Hernandez.

Finishing Holland and Breese is an impressive one-two punch to start his UFC run, as their recent performances illustrate, and his displeasure with his efforts in the fight against Daukaus where he swept the scorecards highlights the lofty standards he holds himself to each and every time he steps into the cage.

A long-time member of the Roufusport camp, Allen shifted his training to Sanford MMA in South Florida ahead of his bout with Heinisch and it will be interesting to see what working with a new collection of coaches and training partners brings out of the ultra-talented middleweight upstart.

Having won seven straight heading into Saturday’s long-awaited clash with Heinisch, Allen has the chance to vault himself into the middleweight rankings to close out the year and put himself in a position to make a run towards the top of the division in 2021 if he can secure another impressive victory this weekend.