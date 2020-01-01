Fighters On The Rise: November 14 Edition

The UFC’s 2020 campaign has reached the stretch drive and while some might be ready to put this year behind them and start looking to the future, there is a lot that can — and most likely will — happen inside the Octagon over the next several weeks that will have an impact on how things shake out in 2021.

Historically speaking, big things tend to happen in the UFC in the month of November. From the collection of electric pay-per-view events at Madison Square Garden in recent years and Holly Holm’s knockout win over Ronda Rousey to the night with 10 fights and 10 finishes in Sydney, Australia and myriad debuts and breakthrough performances, the penultimate month of the year has always provided excitement.

And let’s not forget that this whole thing got started on a frosty November night in Denver 27 years ago.

As the ever-crucial month marches on, here is a closer look at three athletes stepping into the Octagon this weekend who could make some noise in the New Year.

This is the November 14 edition of On the Rise.