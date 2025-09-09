Fighters On The Rise | Noche UFC

A teammate and training partner of headliner Diego Lopes, the 29-year-old Brazilian earned a victory on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, edging out Juan Andres Luna by split decision in the opening week, which is better known as the “Be Joe Pyfer!” Week. After another regional circuit win, “Nono” was called up on short notice to face Amir Albazi, giving a good account of himself before getting stopped in the third, and has been on the roster ever since. He’s gone 2-1 over his last three fights, sandwiching a decision loss to Steve Erceg between stoppage wins over Jimmy Flick and Kevin Borjas to elevate his record to 14-4 overall.

Costa is one of those fighters whose talents far exceed what his UFC record may otherwise suggest, as a quick glance shows you a .500 fighter, but losing to a pair of Top 10 mainstays — including one that gave the champ a real run for his money last year — speaks volumes about his overall skills and place in the divisional hierarchy.

Coria steps up to replace Edgar Chairez, carrying a 10-3 record with one no contest and a four-fight unbeaten streak into his promotional debut on Saturday in San Antonio. He trains out of the 4oz. Fight Club in Houston, home base for UFC veteran Daniel Pineda and top flyweight contender Joshua Van, so you know he’s had some quality rounds in preparation for this moment.

Things feel more wide open in the flyweight division at the moment than they have in a while, and Costa has an opportunity to make a further push towards the rankings if he can add another victory to his resume this weekend in Texas. We’ve seen a host of names force their way into the Top 15 over the last year and a third win in four outings might just be enough to get Costa into position to face someone with a number next to their name next time out.

Daniil Donchenko

Though he’s had to wait almost a month to finally step into the Octagon for the first time, Donchenko remains someone to watch as he faces off with Rodrigo Sezinando in the finals of the Ultimate Fighter 33 welterweight tournament.