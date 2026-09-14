Fighters on the Rise | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

Every major North American sports league has a couple draft classes that are remembered for having produced a staggering amount of talent that developed into perennial all-stars, award winners, and Hall of Fame inductees.
In the NFL, it’s the 1983 draft class that yielded John Elway, Dan Marino Eric Dickerson and many others. The NBA has had three such classes: 1984 (Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley), 1996 (Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash), and 2003 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony). Baseball is a little trickier, but 1985 had some absolute gems, and on the ice, the 1979, 2003 and 2015 NHL drafts stand out.
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I say all of that to say this: we’re currently in the midst of an incredible year for first-year talent in the UFC and when it’s all said and done, it would not surprise me if this crop of rookies is considered amongst the best to ever grace the Octagon. This weekend, three standouts from the class make the walk again, looking to continue their dominance and take another step forward in their respective divisions. You’re going to want to be paying attention.
Iwo Baranieswki
The 27-year-old Polish judoka earned his place on the roster one year ago with a 20-second knockout win over Mahamed Aly on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. It was his sixth straight first-round stoppage win to begin his career, and the starting point for one of the most entertaining rookie runs in recent memory.
Baraniewski made his promotional debut at UFC 323, getting into a wild dust-up with Ibo Aslan where they combined to throw 85 significant strikes in 89 seconds with each man getting knocked down before Baraniewski finally put Aslan down for good. Over his next two fights, the first-year light heavyweight had added stoppage wins over Austen Lane and Junior Tafa, pitching shutouts against both and dispatching them in less than two minutes combined.
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Now, Baraniewski looks to wrap his rookie campaign with a fourth straight win and a spot in the rankings by taking out Alonzo Menifield in the UFC 331 main card opener on Saturday.
In addition to clearly brandishing the “legendary Polish power,” what stands out about Baraniewski thus far is that we’ve still yet to see him lean on his foundational skill inside the Octagon. He hasn’t needed to dip into his judo bag because no one has been able to reckon with the power coming back their way. The win over Tafa was the most impressive because everything started with a thudding low kick, which showed “Rudy” has power and clean technique with his kicks too. Menifield is a perfect matchup as he too is a powerhouse that prefers chucking knuckles but has the experience to slow things down and potentially grind it out if needed. Regardless of how things play out this weekend, Baraniewski is one to continue paying close attention to going forward.
Gable Steveson
Steveson is in an impossible position in that he’s arrived on the biggest stage in the sport heralded as “The Next Big Thing” and a generational talent, so anything short of pure dominance will be considered a letdown. The unbeaten heavyweight prospect won two NCAA Division I titles and an Olympic gold medal during his time on the wrestling mats before making the transition to MMA a touch over one year ago. Three straight first-round drubbings carried him to the UFC where he dispatched Elisha Ellison at UFC 329 to move to 4-0 and take the first step towards validating his billing.
In addition to his elite wrestling credentials, Steveson is an outstanding athlete. Something to track is how quickly the 26-year-old realizes he can lean on his wrestling and ground-and-pound instead of trying to showcase his standup skills.
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This weekend, Steveson faces off with Sean Sharaf, a born-and-raised Los Angeleno who flashed power on the regional circuit but has struggled in the Octagon. Like Ellison, he’s someone that has a little more experience than Steveson but enters as a considerable underdog. As with Steveson’s debut, this is all about seeing how he handles himself and the progress he’s made since that first appearance earlier this year.
Projecting someone to become a dominant champion when they’ve yet to face any adversity inside the cage always feels unfair to me, but that’s the level of hype and excitement Steveson brings to the table. There is no denying his incredible upside, and his impressive foundation should be enough for a few more fights before he starts running into more daunting challenges. That’s when the real evaluation of where he stands and who he could become will begin.
Ryan Gandra
Baraniewski isn’t the only member of the DWCS Class of ’25 who is fighting this weekend and has rocketed out of the gates. After dispatching Trent Miller in just under three minutes last season to collect his contract, Gandra has hit the ground running in the UFC’s 185-pound weight class, posting consecutive first-round stoppages over Jose Daniel Medina and Zach Reese in a combined 116 seconds.
The 31-year-old is 10-1 overall, on a 9-fight winning streak and has been out of the first round just thrice. Simply put, Gandra doesn’t like to waste his time once he’s in there, and that makes him another exciting addition to the middleweight ranks.
WATCH: Ryan Gandra Overwhelms Zachary Reese For TKO In Round 1 | UFC 329
Saturday’s pairing with Ozzy Diaz is another decent test for the emerging Brazilian. Diaz trains with a great group, had a ton of success at the regional level, and earned a win in his first UFC start before getting stuck in with Ateba Gautier back in May where he lasted 70 seconds into the second round.
Gandra came to the sport late — he made his pro debut in February 2022 — so his age works against him a little in that his window to rise into the rankings is narrower than most of his first-year contemporaries, but that could play to his favor as well. With another blistering finish on Saturday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see “Problema” pushed a little harder and hustled into a more substantial matchup next time out.
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.