Fighters on the Rise | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

In the NFL, it’s the 1983 draft class that yielded John Elway, Dan Marino Eric Dickerson and many others. The NBA has had three such classes: 1984 (Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley), 1996 (Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash), and 2003 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony). Baseball is a little trickier, but 1985 had some absolute gems, and on the ice, the 1979, 2003 and 2015 NHL drafts stand out.

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I say all of that to say this: we’re currently in the midst of an incredible year for first-year talent in the UFC and when it’s all said and done, it would not surprise me if this crop of rookies is considered amongst the best to ever grace the Octagon. This weekend, three standouts from the class make the walk again, looking to continue their dominance and take another step forward in their respective divisions. You’re going to want to be paying attention.

Iwo Baranieswki

The 27-year-old Polish judoka earned his place on the roster one year ago with a 20-second knockout win over Mahamed Aly on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. It was his sixth straight first-round stoppage win to begin his career, and the starting point for one of the most entertaining rookie runs in recent memory.