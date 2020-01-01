Fighters On the Rise: 5/16 edition

Saturday night, for the third time in eight days, fighters will make the walk to the Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as part of an event that will close out the UFC’s impressive return to action.

Headlined by the rescheduled heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris originally slated to take place in Washington, D.C. last December and supported by a pivotal strawweight clash between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill and the featherweight debut of Edson Barboza, who squares off with Dan Ige, this weekend’s fight card is flush with exciting and intriguing pairings.

Included in those matchups are a tetra-pack of relative newcomers who competed on the Contender Series and are looking to use this fight card as a chance to connect with the UFC audience and propel themselves forward to bigger and better as the year moves on.

Here’s a closer look at those fighters in the latest edition of On the Rise.