Fighters On The Rise 2025 | Part Two

The Penn State product makes his second straight appearance on this list after amassing another pair of victories in his sophomore campaign to move to 4-0 in the UFC and 7-0 overall.

Nickal is one of those fighters that countless people forecasted to be fighting for championship gold almost immediately, forgetting one of the most important facts about mixed martial arts prospects: development takes time.

As great as Nickal was as a collegiate wrestler and as promising as he’s looked thus far, he’s still just seven fights into his career, and still has a long way to go before he’s anywhere near being a finished product or someone that is ready to challenge for a place in the Top 5. He turns 29 early in the new year and will hopefully log another two or three fights in 2025, which would provide additional opportunities to assess his progression and figure out where he truly stands in the middleweight division.

Beating Paul Craig was a good win — it wasn’t necessarily pretty and he didn’t earn many style points, but he beat a legitimate veteran and did it without issue, which is a big step in the right direction. With a couple more wins over tenured talents in the 185-pound ranks, Nickal could head into 2026 either looking to break into the rankings or closing in on a place in the Top 10, depending on how things shake out.

