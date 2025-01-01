Fighters On The Rise 2025 | Part Two

We kicked off our annual look at 20 emerging athletes you should be keeping tabs on heading into the new year with a pair of returning competitors, five talented women competing across three weight classes, and the first graduate from Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
Now we shift our attention to the remaining 10 standouts, which includes two more holdovers, a Fighting Nerd, and a streaking featherweight that made a triumphant return to the Octagon in 2024.
Bo Nickal
The Penn State product makes his second straight appearance on this list after amassing another pair of victories in his sophomore campaign to move to 4-0 in the UFC and 7-0 overall.
Nickal is one of those fighters that countless people forecasted to be fighting for championship gold almost immediately, forgetting one of the most important facts about mixed martial arts prospects: development takes time.
As great as Nickal was as a collegiate wrestler and as promising as he’s looked thus far, he’s still just seven fights into his career, and still has a long way to go before he’s anywhere near being a finished product or someone that is ready to challenge for a place in the Top 5. He turns 29 early in the new year and will hopefully log another two or three fights in 2025, which would provide additional opportunities to assess his progression and figure out where he truly stands in the middleweight division.
Beating Paul Craig was a good win — it wasn’t necessarily pretty and he didn’t earn many style points, but he beat a legitimate veteran and did it without issue, which is a big step in the right direction. With a couple more wins over tenured talents in the 185-pound ranks, Nickal could head into 2026 either looking to break into the rankings or closing in on a place in the Top 10, depending on how things shake out.
Kennedy Nzechukwu
Nzechukwu logged 11 appearances in the light heavyweight division after earning his contract with a win on the final episode of Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series, going 6-5 while showing both signs of promise and struggles with consistency.
He debuted at heavyweight in October, defeating Chris Barnett in Abu Dhabi, then turned around two months later and stopped Lukasz Brzeski to close the year on a two-fight winning streak and presenting as an intriguing addition to the big boy ranks.
It’s unsurprising that heavyweight already feels like a better fit for Nzechukwu, as the 32-year-old Nigerian is six-foot-five, and getting down to the 205-pound limit was proving challenging and likely limited his development a little. Between switching divisions and getting in work with Steven Wright at War Room MMA, where he has access to more big bodies than he did at Fortis MMA, the improvements in his game — or just the way his game translates up a division — have him climbing the ranks and piquing my interest heading into next year.
Nzechukwu has dealt with a lot in his life outside of the Octagon, but he’s moving in a positive direction professionally, and with the right matchups and results, could find himself becoming a dark horse in the heavyweight division in the year ahead.
Joe Pyfer
There are plenty of folks that likely wrote off Pyfer following his February loss to Jack Hermansson, but for me, the setback had the opposite effect: it made me even more certain that “Bodybagz” would eventually find his way into the Top 10 in the middleweight division.
In his first UFC main event, against an experienced, savvy veteran, Pyfer started well and faded, unable to shift to Plan B after Hermansson began to rally back in the third round. It was a massive learning experience for the Philadelphia-based fighter, and he rebounded in spectacular fashion in June, knocking out Marc-Andre Barriault in just 85 seconds at UFC 303.
Health has been an issue for Pyfer thus far in his UFC career — he’s constantly battling colds in the late stages of his camps and has been forced to deal with a couple different injuries coming out of fights that have limited him to just four appearances in the last two years. Right now, that feels like the only potential limiting factor for the dangerous 28-year-old.
Pyfer has a complete skill set and scary power, and if he can sort out the health issues and compete with a little greater consistency, he could make a real run. He’s already in that pack of fighters stationed beyond the rankings — the Second 15, if you will — and while “The Joker” proved to be too much of a step up last year, a date with an experienced veteran occupying the same space to begin 2025 would serve as an outstanding opportunity to see where he’s at and how far he might go in the coming years.
Esteban Ribovics
Ribovics paired with Daniel Zellhuber to deliver one of the most entertaining fights of 2024 at Noche UFC in September, earning a split decision victory in a bout that was as back-and-forth as you’re going to see inside the Octagon. Prior to that win, “El Gringo” delivered one of the best knockouts of the year with his 37-second same side high kick finish of Terrance McKinney in St. Louis.
The bout with Zellhuber earned top spot in our year-end awards and the knockout of McKinnney clocked in at No. 10 on that list, and while Ribovics didn’t crack the Fighters of the Year list, he was definitely an Honorable Mention and would have made the cut if so many people didn’t have such amazing years in 2024.
He does, however, make this list, as he’s now won three straight to move to 14-1 overall, and is firmly established as an all-action talent in one of the most competitive and deepest divisions in the sport.
Fighters like Ribovics are always going to have plenty of opportunities to succeed and thrive in the UFC because of their fan-friendly styles and aggressive approach, but the fiery Argentine feels like someone that is capable of parlaying those two things into a move up the ranks much in the same way that someone like Renato Moicano has done since returning to the division.
He still needs to show that he’s shored up his takedown defense if and when he gets matched up with a wrestler again, but with the right dance partners, Ribovics should continue to be a perennial Fight of the Night threat and Fight of the Year contender.
And fighters like that are always worth watching.
Jean Silva
It’s crazy that Silva was the second-best rookie from his own team in 2024, but that’s what happens when you train with the Fighting Nerds and Carlos Prates goes 4-0 while breaking into the welterweight rankings.
Silva actually headed into the dog days of summer ahead of his teammate in the “Rookie of the Year” race after delivering an incredibly impressive two-fight effort in the span of three weeks.
After making quick work of Westin Wilson in his promotional debut in January, Silva became the first person to stop Charles Jourdain with strikes at UFC 303 at the end of June, felling the French-Canadian in the early stages of the second round. Fourteen days later, he rolled into Ball Arena in Denver, up a division, and took on Drew Dober, earning a third-round stoppage win after leaving him with a gnarly gash above his eye courtesy of a slicing elbow.
The 28-year-old hasn’t competed since that win over Dober, but is slated to return to action (and the featherweight division) towards the end of February in a bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan. A fourth consecutive victory would likely merit another step up and give Silva the opportunity to follow Prates and team leader Caio Borralho into the rankings in 2025.
Oumar Sy
The light heavyweight division is slowly adding new depth and intriguing names to its ranks, and Sy is at the forefront of that movement.
Already 2-0 in the UFC after following his debut stoppage win over Tuco Tokkos with a unanimous decision victory over Da Woon Jung in Paris this past September, the 29-year-old is now 11-0 and just scratching the surface of who and what he can become inside the Octagon. Sy’s measurables are outstanding — he’s six-foot-four with an 83-inch reach — and the natural talents he possesses jump off the screen whenever he’s in there, which set him up as a quintessential “let’s see how he develops” type of fighter.
The challenge with light heavyweight, however, is that a couple wins get you moving forward at a greater rate than you would at welterweight or lightweight, which means serious tests come quicker than usual.
As such, Sy is slated to face Alonzo Menifield on the March 22 fight card in London, which sends him into the Octagon with a ranked opponent in just his third appearance with the promotion. While Menifield is coming off consecutive defeats, he has a wealth of experience at this level, and a scary combination of power and speed that will surely test the ascending French talent.
Of course, the flipside of the light heavyweight challenge is that athletes can scale the ranks in a shorter time, and if Sy can get by Menifield in London, he could find himself standing across the Octagon from a Top 10 opponent the next time out.
Payton Talbott
I used to love baseball when I was a kid, and every couple years, there would be a hot prospect that logged too many plate appearances down the stretch to qualify for the Rookie of the Year award the following season, even though they would likely be the frontrunner.
That was Talbott in 2024, as he made the quick turnaround from claiming a contract on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series to making his promotional debut in November 2023, out-hustling and eventually submitting Nick Aguirre. Winning that fight took him out of the running for this year’s honors, but Talbott continued to shine and flourish, nonetheless.
In March, he dominated fellow prospect Cameron Saaiman, felling the South African early in the second round of a breakout effort. For a follow-up, the Reno Combat Academy product needed just 19 seconds to dispatch Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303 to move to 9-0 overall, with his DWCS win over Reyes Cortez standing as his only trip to the scorecards.
What has always stood out about Talbott is how poised and calm he is inside the Octagon. He moves with the ease and fluidity of a much more experienced competitor, never rushing his shots, never speeding up his pace beyond what is needed, and it has produced three finishes in as many UFC appearances and set the 26-year-old up as one of the most exciting prospects to enter the promotion in a number of years.
Joshua Van
Van has been approaching his UFC career like a flyweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, logging six appearances in the last 18 months, forcing his way in to the rankings in the process and cementing his standing as one of the top emerging names in a division that feels primed for change in 2025.
After logging a pair of appearances in 2023, Van made four trips into the Octagon in 2024, opening with a come-from-behind second-round stoppage win over Felipe Bunes on the first card of the year, ending the fight with a brutal body shot. He returned in July, suffering a knockout loss to Charles Johnson in a fight he was winning, then posted consecutive victories over Edgar Chairez and Cody Durden to close out an outstanding campaign.
Already 5-1 in the UFC and 12-2 overall, the native of Myanmar, who lives and trains in Houston, Texas, only turned 23 in October, and has only been fighting professionally for just over three years. He famously said heading into his first couple UFC appearances that he had never really wrestled before, but he showed in his bout with Durden that he’s been working on it diligently, as his takedown defense was largely solid.
And that’s the piece that makes Van such a compelling figure in the flyweight ranks: he’s hyper-athletic, has a strong foundation, and tons of room to grow given that he’s still pretty young. As good as he’s looked thus far — and there have been real flashes of brilliance — imagine what he’ll look like this time next year, when he’s logged another two or three fights against ranked opponents and other skilled competitors?
Do not be surprised if “The Fearless” becomes a Top 5 fixture in the not-too-distant future.
Youssef Zalal
Zalal’s return to the UFC and rapid ascent in the featherweight division was one of the better stories of 2024.
Released from the promotion after suffering through a four-fight winless stretch, Zalal posted three straight wins on the regional circuit and shone in his short-notice call-up in March, submitting Billy Quarantillo to register his first UFC victory since August 2020. That effort alone would have made for a nice comeback story, but the Factory X Muay Thai product didn’t stop there.
In August, he made quick work of Jarno Errens, submitting the Dutch featherweight in the first round, and then in November, he ventured to Edmonton and tapped out Jack Shore, as well, kicking off the finishing sequence with a beautiful stepping knee that dropped the Welshman. From the outside looking in to a three-fight winning streak in the span of nine months — not a bad little run.
Zalal’s resurgence was a reminder of why he was tabbed as a fighter to watch when he first arrived on the scene, and now, with some added experience and a little more maturity, he’s maximizing his abundant talents and making real waves in the 145-pound ranks.
His aggressive approach will always make him a fan favorite, but his keen finishing instincts and diverse array of attacks make him a dark horse contender heading into 2025.
Fares Ziam
Ziam is one of those athletes whose improvements and ascent has been lost in the wash of events and massive moments that have happened over the last couple years.
The French lightweight began his UFC career by going 2-2, posting a pair of wins between a debut loss and a submission defeat at the hands of Terrance McKinney in February 2022. Since then, “Smile Killer” has collected four straight victories, and heads into the new year off his best effort to date — a third-round knockout victory over Matt Frevola in Paris where he framed off the fight-ending knee beautifully before delivering the crushing blow.
Ziam arrived in the UFC as a 22-year-old with limited experience and lacking the build to really compete at this level. Now five years on, he’s filled out his six-foot-one-inch frame, added strength, and really started to make use of the height and reach advantages he carries into most fights. Solid both standing and on the ground, the 27-year-old is an unheralded threat in a division where greater opportunities could be right around the corner.
While he currently profiles as someone that is likely going to need two or three more wins before landing in the Octagon against some of the more established names in the division, Ziam doesn’t seem to be in a hurry and has looked more than comfortable logging a couple appearances, a couple wins and going about his day.
With an early start to his 2025 campaign, a three-fight year could be in the offing, and with continued success, we could end up hearing more people ask, “Why haven’t we been talking about Fares Ziam?” before the year is out.