Fighters On The Rise | 2024, Part 2

Nickal’s rookie campaign in the UFC was excellent, but also flew under the radar a bit.

The former three-time National champion wrestler dominated and finished both Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn to move to 5-0 overall, maintaining his 100 percent finishing rate. His grappling was solid in the win over Pickett, whom he eventually submitted with an arm triangle choke, and he flashed some hands in stopping Woodburn at UFC 290 in July.

The UFC Year In Review: 2023

It’s a strange thing when you’re one of the most hyped new arrivals in some time because as good as that was, fans still wanted more, and having Nickal go from International Fight Week through the end of the year without competing again caused him to slide behind some other emerging names, and as good as he looked, 2024 should be even better for him.

At UFC 300, Nickal is scheduled to face off with Cody Brundage, who registered a first-round slam knockout of Zachary Reese in Austin in December and has gone 4-4 through his first eight UFC starts.

Nickal is expected to work his way into the Top 15 this year and show all the way out…and I am 100 percent be here for it.

Umar Nurmagomedov