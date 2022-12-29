Fighters On The Rise | 2023, Part 2

Spann has flashed upside since his days on the regional circuit and at the start of his UFC tenure after earning a contract on Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) in 2018. But the Fortis MMA man only began to take a real step forward last year, and it appears like the best is yet to come for “Superman.”

Entering 2022 off a loss to Anthony Smith, the 31-year-old showed improved composure and poise in dispatching wildman Ion Cutelaba in May, earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. In November, he ventured to New York City and showed out against Dominick Reyes, knocking out the former title challenger in 80 seconds to earn his second straight first-round finish and push his record to 7-2 inside the Octagon.

It’s never been a question of talent with Spann; rather, it has always come down to his focus and efforts in the gym. He admitted following his win over Reyes that he didn’t always put in as much work as needed in order to be the best version of himself inside the cage, but that changed heading into his bout with Cutelaba and the results have been undeniable.

He’s penciled in to headline opposite Nikita Krylov at the end of February. A win would vault him into the Top 10, and in a wide-open division, Spann is certainly one to keep close tabs on as a dark horse contender.

Muhammad Mokaev