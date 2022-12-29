Fighters On The Rise | 2023, Part 2

Athletes
Athletes
Be sure to check out Part One of Fighters on the Rise in 2023. Now take a look at 10 more names you need to know heading into the new year.
Fighters On The Rise in 2023: Part 1
Yazmin Jauregui
The 23-year-old Mexican strawweight was one of the standouts of the second half of last year, registering a pair of victories while earning herself a place on this list.
In her debut, Jauregui defeated fellow newcomer Iasmin Lucindo in a competitive, entertaining battle on the main card of the UFC’s return to San Diego. Paired off with Istela Nunes in her sophomore appearance, Jauregui got rocked early on, but quickly gathered herself and took the fight to the feisty Brazilian. After closing out the first in control, she dropped and finished Nunes in the second, pushing her record to 10-0 overall.
The 115-pound weight class is flush with talent, but Jauregui has already put herself in a position to garner a step up in competition in her 2023 debut, and from there, who knows? She’s looked outstanding thus far and is clearly someone with the upside of being a fixture in the Top 15 for a long, long time.
Jailton Almeida
One of the top first-year fighters on the UFC roster last year, Almeida earned three wins at three weights in 2022, and he did it without seeing the second round.
In February, he mauled Danilo Marques at light heavyweight in his promotional debut. In May, he ventured to heavyweight and rag dolled Parker Porter, forcing the big man from Connecticut to tap out to a rear-naked choke. A little over three months later, “Malhadinho” met Anton Turkalj in a catchweight bout at 220 pounds, finishing “The Pleasure Man” by rear-naked choke, as well.
Almeida is slated to return at heavyweight in a twice-scuttled matchup with Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283, and if he’s victorious, he could climb into the Top 15. Whether he continues to compete in the big boy division or moves back down to light heavyweight, it's clear the 31-year-old Brazilian is a handful and one to watch in 2023.
Ryan Spann
Spann has flashed upside since his days on the regional circuit and at the start of his UFC tenure after earning a contract on Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) in 2018. But the Fortis MMA man only began to take a real step forward last year, and it appears like the best is yet to come for “Superman.”
Entering 2022 off a loss to Anthony Smith, the 31-year-old showed improved composure and poise in dispatching wildman Ion Cutelaba in May, earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. In November, he ventured to New York City and showed out against Dominick Reyes, knocking out the former title challenger in 80 seconds to earn his second straight first-round finish and push his record to 7-2 inside the Octagon.
It’s never been a question of talent with Spann; rather, it has always come down to his focus and efforts in the gym. He admitted following his win over Reyes that he didn’t always put in as much work as needed in order to be the best version of himself inside the cage, but that changed heading into his bout with Cutelaba and the results have been undeniable.
He’s penciled in to headline opposite Nikita Krylov at the end of February. A win would vault him into the Top 10, and in a wide-open division, Spann is certainly one to keep close tabs on as a dark horse contender.
Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev's Quick Round 1 Submission | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Muhammad Mokaev's Quick Round 1 Submission | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
/
In last year’s edition of this two-part series, I included Mokaev despite the fact that he had yet to step into the Octagon. One of the most decorated amateur competitors in MMA history and unbeaten as a pro, he profiled as a can’t-miss prospect who was destined to make waves in the UFC.
A year later, Mokaev is 3-0 inside the Octagon, 9-0 with one no contest as a professional, and stationed inside the Top 15 in the ultra-competitive and wildly entertaining flyweight division.
Did I mention he’s only 22 years old?
Fighting out of Manchester, England, the Russian-born standout kicked off the March event in London with a 58-second submission win over Cody Durden. He returned in July when the UFC returned to London, registering a unanimous decision victory over former LFA champ Charles Johnson, and in October, he navigated some tricky spots to collect a third-round submission finish over Canadian veteran Malcolm Gordon.
Mokaev likes to be a showman, but he’s at his best when he just handles his business and lets his performance speak for him. There will be tough tests on the horizon, but “The Punisher” is one of the best prospects to arrive in MMA in years and is someone everyone should be watching this coming year and for many more years to come.
Bo Nickal
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 10
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 10
/
Mentioning Nickal here only makes sense, as he is essentially this year’s version of Mokaev.
While he’s yet to make his UFC debut, Nickal looks ready to make an immediate impact in the middleweight division in 2023. A three-time National Champion and four-time National finalist during his days at Penn State, the 26-year-old is the most successful collegiate wrestler to transition to competing in the UFC in quite some time.
In two DWCS appearances this fall, Nickal showed he’s worked to add to his tremendous wrestling skills, turning early takedowns into instant submission opportunities and finishes, flashing outstanding transition grappling in the process. Those performances had observers itching to throw Nickal into the deep end of the middleweight division right out of the chute, but instead, he was initially paired off with Jamie Pickett.
Nickal was forced to withdraw from that matchup, making 2023 his rookie season, and you can be sure all eyes will be on the confident wrestling star as he attempts to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon him.
Tatiana Suarez
Consider this a hopeful addition to the collective.
Suarez won the strawweight competition on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter and followed it up by establishing herself as one of the best prospects in the sport, beating Alexa Grasso in her second post-TUF appearance before dominating former champion Carla Esparza at UFC 228. That triumph was followed by a unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes at UFC 238 that put her into title contention, but she’s been out of action since.
She was booked to face Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266, but was forced out with an injury, however Suarez is hopeful she can return in the first quarter of 2023.
Her wrestling made her an absolute menace inside the Octagon prior to her extended hiatus, and as long as she returns to full health, there is no reason to think the former Olympic hopeful and cancer survivor isn’t capable of returning to that role in the future. Expected to venture up to the 125-pound ranks, Suarez is an intriguing talent to pay attention to this coming year.
Ilia Topuria
Topuria graduated from prospect to certified contender in 2022, registering a pair of stoppage wins that showcased his abundant talent.
In March, Topuria ventured to lightweight, weathering an early knockdown and generally rough opening round before collecting a second-round finish of veteran Jai Herbert. In December, he faced off with Bryce Mitchell in an outstanding pairing between emerging talents, battering Mitchell on the feet before taking him down and clamping onto an arm triangle choke.
The 25-year-old has all the elements needed to be a champion one day and develop into a star. He’s well-rounded, flashing clear knockout power and an outstanding ground game, plus he’s got a “dashing international villain” vibe to him, as well.
Beating Mitchell vaulted him into the Top 10, where only dangerous, but thrilling, matchups await. Whether it happens this coming year or takes a little longer, Topuria should fight for UFC gold at some point in his career, and could very well be a UFC champion one day.
Matheus Nicolau
One of the more unassuming fighters stationed in the Top 10 in their respective divisions, all Nicolau does is continue to impress.
After returning to the UFC in 2021 and collecting wins over Manel Kape and Tim Elliott, the Nova Uniao representative improved on those efforts. In March, Nicolau halted David Dvorak’s lengthy winning streak, dispatching the Czech standout by unanimous decision, and in December, he earned a second-round knockout win over ever-dangerous Matt Schnell to push his record to 7-1 in the UFC and 19-3-1 overall.
Nicolau turns 30 at the start of January and should feature prominently in any matchup conversations at the top of the flyweight division as the year gets underway. He’s shown a complete skill set and excellent conditioning, which makes him a difficult matchup for whoever stands across from him, and with another win or two, that could be the flyweight champion.
Umar Nurmagomedov
Nurmagomedov added two more wins to his resume in 2022, pushing his record to 15-0 in the process.
In March, he made quick work of veteran Brian “Boom” Kelleher, forcing him to tap to a rear-naked choke in the first round in a bout at featherweight. In June, he returned to his natural surrounds in the 135-pound weight class and outworked Nate Maness, sweeping the scorecards in a bout that continued to raise his floor as a competitor.
The cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 26-year-old has shown the potential to follow in his now coach’s footsteps and claim UFC gold. Doing so at bantamweight will be a challenge, as the division is the best in the sport at the moment and competition is stiff, but there has been nothing thus far that suggests Nurmagomedov isn’t up to the task.
He’s scheduled to compete on the first event of 2023 against Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos, and a victory there could lead to a bout with a Top 10 opponent later in the year.
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena | Dana White's Contender Series: Next Level
Jack Della Maddalena | Dana White's Contender Series: Next Level
/
Della Maddalena stood out in 2022, landing as the top newcomer in the promotion by year’s end.
A graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 26-year-old Australian went 3-0 with three first round finishes during his rookie campaign, building on each subsequent performance. He debuted at UFC 270 in January, making quick work of short-notice replacement Pete Rodriguez before moving on to navigate an initial scare prior to stopping Ramazan Emeev in June. In November, Della Maddalena boxed up Danny Roberts, finishing the British veteran in a little more than three minutes to earn his second straight Performance of the Night bonus.
Year One showed Della Maddalena to be an action fighter with smooth, fluid boxing from both stances and a willingness to wade into the pocket in order to land. While there are still questions about his skills on the ground against high-level opponents, he showed composure when threatened by Emeev and his footwork and movement make him tough to box in inside the Octagon.
Three finishes in 12 months should garner Della Maddalena a step up in competition next time out, and he’s lobbied to be included on the UFC 284 fight card in Perth. Whether that wish is granted or not, he’s certainly someone to pay very close attention to in the welterweight division heading into 2023.
:
:
Athletes
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
Interviews