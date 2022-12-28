Fighters On The Rise | 2023, Part 1

Some are debuting talents. Others are emerging prospects. A few are headlining acts that just haven’t quite broken through into the greater MMA consciousness yet.

Regardless of who they are, the intention is always the same: introduce fans to a trio of competitors that are either climbing the ranks in their respective divisions or have the chance to do so in the future.

Of the 10 fighters that made up our year-end look at the top newcomers in 2022, all but one of them (Yazmin Jauregui) made an appearance in the series this year, with the group garnering 16 total mentions from the start of January to the end of December.

And now, as we ready to kick off another year of action inside the Octagon, I want to deliver a two-part look at some of the best emerging talents on the UFC roster, so that everyone knows who could, and likely will, be making noise in 2023.

Enjoy Part One.

Erin Blanchfield