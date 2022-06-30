Fighters React To 2022 UFC Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

A part of UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week, the ceremony was held at T-Mobile arena, with ticket proceeds benefitting The Knockout Cancer Foundation, established by UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze.

Chikadze was honored with the Forrest Griffin Community Award, for the meaningful impact he and his foundation, Knockout Cancer, has on the community. The award includes a $25,000 donation to a charity of Chikadze’s choice.

"I realized since I'm an athlete and a fighter, when my fights get more successful and my name gets bigger I know that I can spread awareness more."

"Once we get this donation, we're going to choose a couple of people, we're going to continue helping others. Every single time I fight, some of my fight purse, some percent goes there as well. We're not stopping, we're just starting."