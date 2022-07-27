Fighters Only Announce Nominees for the 14th Annual World Mixed Martial Arts Awards

Las Vegas - Rob Hewitt, CEO of Fighters Only, is pleased to announce the Nominees for the 14th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards. The event’s official voting website is now live at worldmmaawards.com where fans can democratically voice their opinions about the best things in the sport.

The world of MMA has proved its ability to prosper as the entire industry has shown tremendous growth and resilience. Its constant evolution proves its millions of fans have a near insatiable appetite for all things MMA, which has led it to the fight game becoming one of the most popular and watched sports in the world today. For that, the whole industry should be proud of what MMA has accomplished in the face of adversity.

“We are back to a full-strength awards show this year, that will be our biggest to date,” says Fighters Only CEO Rob Hewitt. “Las Vegas will once again be home to the world’s best MMA fighters and celebrity fans who will all come together to celebrate. Growing on previous years, the 2022 event will be free from restrictions and have a greater broadcast reach, making sure our fan-focussed show, the ‘Oscars’ of MMA, will pay greater tribute to the sport and its award winners than ever before.”

With a nomination period between July 1st, 2021, and June 30th, 2022, the independent Fighters Only panel searched through all promotions and regions to select the award nominees. Among the most anticipated award categories include 'Fighter of the Year', 'Knockout of the Year', 'Fight of the Year’, and the recently added ‘Fighting Spirit Award.’

In true MMA tradition, Fighters Only gives the world’s fight fans the power to vote for their favourite fighters, the knockouts and submissions that amazed them, and which nominees impressed them the most over the past year to determine who takes home a coveted World MMA Award.

This is the only awards show where fans can have their say and cast their votes through their desktops, mobile devices, and smart phones at worldmmaawards.com. Voting is live right now and will conclude on September 30th.

The venue and the date for the 14th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.