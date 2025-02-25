Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev

There would be a main event matchup featuring established names — The Honky Tonk Man defending the Intercontinental title against Jake “The Snake” Roberts or The Hart Foundation facing off with The British Bulldogs — but you didn’t often see the top names in the company, other than perhaps in a vignette discussing their latest feud or if they dropped in to do an interview with “Mean Gene” or Brother Love.

But those weekly programs served as the introduction point and launch pad for a number of massive future stars, including The Ultimate Warrior, a post-Rockers Shawn Michaels, and the man now at the helm of WWE, “Triple H” Paul Levesque.

Like those syndicated weekly wrestling shows, these Fight Night events have routinely been a place where emerging talents break out, where prospects hone their craft and gain experience, and where half of the dozen individuals currently carrying UFC gold made their first appearances inside the Octagon, with two others — flyweight rulers Alexandre Pantoja and Valentina Shevchenko — debuted on UFC on FOX events, which would have been like turning up on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Will any of the ascending talents and promising newcomers set to compete this weekend rise to become world champions and promotional stalwarts? Only time will tell, but history indicates there is a good chance it happens, which makes it all the more important for you to familiarize yourself with these up-and-coming competitors now.

Here’s a closer look at three athletes currently working their way forward in their respective divisions that deserve your attention this weekend.

Hyder Amil