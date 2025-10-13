Fighters on the Rise | UFC Vancouver

At UFC 289, Mike Malott turned his first UFC appearance in his home country into his ascendence to the unofficial leader of the “Maple Leaf Militia,” standing as the week’s surprise star before hitting a second-round “club and sub” finish on Adam Fugitt. A couple months later in Toronto at UFC 297, Niagara Top Team’s Jasmine Jasudavicius kicked off the 5-fight winning streak she carries into this weekend’s tilt with Manon Fiorot.

Last November in Edmonton, Charles Jourdain debuted at bantamweight, delivering an eye-opening effort and submitting Victor Henry, and in May at UFC 315 in Montreal, hometown boy Aiemann Zahabi had le Centre Bell chanting his name following his come-from-behind win over Brazilian legend José Aldo.

Who will be the breakout stars this weekend in Van City? Here are three potential candidates.

Charles Jourdain