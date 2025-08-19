Fighters on the Rise | UFC Shanghai

It’s hard to express the level of intrigue and excitement that exists around Zhang as he heads into his first UFC main event this weekend opposite divisional stalwart Johnny Walker.

For starters, he just turned 27 last week, and yet he comes into this contest with a 19-6 professional record, a 3-0 mark in the UFC with three straight first-round finishes, and a dozen consecutive first-round stoppage wins overall. At one point, Zhang was 7-6 and had lost three of his previous five fights, but he’s unbeaten since then, morphing into one of the more fascinating light heavyweight prospects to blow through the Octagon in quite some time.

The Chinese standout first stood out in the very first bout to take place on a Road to UFC event, where he absolutely clobbered Tuko Tokkos, who has since worked his way onto the roster and is coming off an impressive upset win last time out. It was more than a year later that Zhang made his promotional debut, dispatching Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 298 before doing the same to Ozzy Diaz last November when the UFC returned to Macau.

Earlier this year, Zhang was the one that faced off with Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in the veteran’s farewell bout in Kansas City, pummelling the former title challenger to earn his third straight Performance of the Night bonus.