Fighters on the Rise | UFC Shanghai

Saturday’s return to Shanghai Indoor Stadium is another reminder of how much of a global sport mixed martial arts is and that the breadth of nations that producing UFC-caliber talents continues to expand year-after-year.
The card features athletes from 10 different countries, including seven from both the host nation and the United States, along with a couple Brazilians, and individual representatives from Russia, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea.
What further drives the point home about the international elevation of the sport is that this week’s trio of ascending talents that merit your close attention on Saturday do not come from countries that have traditionally been A-tier producers of top talents, but rather a country on the brink of an MMA talent explosion, a nation with just a single representative on the UFC roster, and a country that has long been part of a crowded battle for having the third, fourth, or fifth most athletes in the UFC while producing a handful of champions.
Enjoy this closer look at those three athletes in this edition of Fighters on the Rise.
Zhang Mingyang
It’s hard to express the level of intrigue and excitement that exists around Zhang as he heads into his first UFC main event this weekend opposite divisional stalwart Johnny Walker.
For starters, he just turned 27 last week, and yet he comes into this contest with a 19-6 professional record, a 3-0 mark in the UFC with three straight first-round finishes, and a dozen consecutive first-round stoppage wins overall. At one point, Zhang was 7-6 and had lost three of his previous five fights, but he’s unbeaten since then, morphing into one of the more fascinating light heavyweight prospects to blow through the Octagon in quite some time.
The Chinese standout first stood out in the very first bout to take place on a Road to UFC event, where he absolutely clobbered Tuko Tokkos, who has since worked his way onto the roster and is coming off an impressive upset win last time out. It was more than a year later that Zhang made his promotional debut, dispatching Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 298 before doing the same to Ozzy Diaz last November when the UFC returned to Macau.
Earlier this year, Zhang was the one that faced off with Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in the veteran’s farewell bout in Kansas City, pummelling the former title challenger to earn his third straight Performance of the Night bonus.
Everything he’s shown thus far in his UFC career has been impressive, and on paper and in person, he looks like the genuine article, standing six-foot-two with a solid reach and a good, strong frame for the division. But it's also wholly understandable to still have questions about the ascending “Mountain Tiger” as he heads into this weekend’s clash with Walker.
Walker is a good test for the now 27-year-old Sunkin Fight representative, as he’s been in there with a host of the top talents to pass through the light heavyweight division in the last several years, and has the power to do away with anyone that isn’t sharp and focused on fight night. He’s without a victory in three fights, but he’s thrived against opponents in this range over the years, so it’ll be interesting to see how things shake out here.
If Zhang continues his unimpeded march forward in the division by adding another finish to his resume, he should find himself standing across from a Top 10 opponent next time out, and from there, it’s only another win or two before you’re in title contention.
Waldo Cortes Acosta
This one honestly feels long overdue.
Cortes Acosta is 7-1 in the UFC since earning his place on the roster with a first-round stoppage win on the sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) back in 2022. His lone setback came in his third Octagon appearance against Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a fight where “Pezao” played to his strengths and the Dominican’s weakness, wrestling him to the canvas and basically keeping him there for long enough stretches to collect a win.
“Salsa Boy” never really got mentioned in this space in the past because — and I’m going to be brutally honest here — he was largely earning decision wins over struggling competitors and I just assumed another veteran or more skilled foe would halt his run of success, thereby showing where his ceiling in the division rests. But after knocking out Ryan Spann earlier this year, the 33-year-old out-worked Serghei Spivac at UFC 316 in June, showing improved ring generalship and awareness, as well as good takedown defense in pushing his winning streak to five.
Situations like this come up from time-to-time in this sport — someone starts building a winning streak and the consensus opinion is that they will only climb so high in their division. But then they pass that point, and the next point, and that’s where we are with Cortes Acosta as he heads into this weekend’s fight with Sergei Pavlovich. He’s stationed at No. 6 in the rankings, and if he topples the third-ranked Russian on Saturday, he enters the title conversation.
After dropping consecutive contests to Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov, Pavlovich got things moving in the right direction again with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February to move to 19-3 overall. As important as it was for the former interim title challenger to get back into the win column, his performance was a far cry from the series of maulings he handed out on his way to facing Aspinall at UFC 295, meaning he too heads into this one with some questions that still need to be answered.
Cortes Acosta has a sharp jab, solid power, and has shown considerable growth in terms of his overall tactical approach inside the Octagon over the course of his eight-fight stint on the roster. He’s on the cusp of cracking the Top 5 and I’m done pretending to know when this slow and steady march up the divisional ranks is going to end.
Instead, I’m just going to give him his due and enjoy the ride.
Lone’er Kavanagh
If you’ve followed this series or any of the DWCS coverage here on the website over the last year, you know that I am profoundly high on last year’s graduating class, which includes the unbeaten Kavanagh, who makes his third UFC appearance — and second start in China — against veteran Charles Johnson on Saturday.
Kavanagh opened Season 8 with a first-round knockout win over fellow unbeaten prospect An Tuan Ho, who has since bounced back with a quick finish of his own and is slated to return to the UFC APEX later in Season 9. He earned a win in his debut over Jose Ochoa, who then knocked out Cody Durden and gave Asu Almabayev plenty to deal with on short notice a couple weeks ago, before getting the better of Felipe dos Santos on the scorecards last time out.
Training out of GB Top Team alongside the likes of Nathaniel Wood, the unbeaten 26-year-old is technically sharp with a fluid and diverse striking game, utilizing a lot of kicks, a lot of movement, and packing sneaky power as well, as exhibited by his walk-off win over Ho. Some would likely argue that the performances haven’t been as impressive as expected thus far, but personally, I feel like expectations were a little high coming off his DWCS win and his first two victories will continue to age nicely as both he and his past opponents continue to advance in their careers.
Saturday will be a good measuring stick moment for Kavanagh, as he steps in with Johnson, a 34-year-old veteran with a history of having success against promising, young fighters.
Though he comes in off a loss to Ramazan Temirov in March, “InnerG” had won four straight prior to that, including handing Azat Maksum his first loss and stopping current No. 1 contender Joshua Van. The former LFA champ is a good wrestler, has strong conditioning, and doesn’t go away easily in the Octagon.
How Kavanagh acquits himself here will go a long way in determining whether those initial expectations were too high, too low, or just right, and if he adds another win to his resume on the weekend, the British prospect will take another step towards the rankings in the flyweight division.
