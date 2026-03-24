Fighters on the Rise | UFC Seattle

The respectful and talented middleweight is 3-0-1 in the UFC, having followed up his late 2024 win over Dusko Todorovic by bookending a no contest result opposite Cody Brundage with wins over Nick Klein and Antonio Trocoli. The latter of those wins was his most impressive yet — a first-round mauling where he came out of the gates fast, quickly breaking Trocoli’s win before collecting his long neck and squeezing out a tap.

What really jumps off the screen about Abdul-Malik is how much he improves between fights. XC head coach Eric Nicksick raves about his work ethic and skill acquisition, and his focus and desire are right there in lockstep, making him not only one of the best prospects in the division, but one of the top emerging names on the roster as a whole.

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Saturday marks his second straight appearance in Seattle after stopping Klein in the second last February, and the matchup with Dutch kickboxer Yousri Belgaroui should be an informative one. The 33-year-old striker, who faced Alex Pereira in their kickboxing days and now trains alongside “Poatan,” pulled an upset last October in Vancouver, out-classing Azamat Bekoev on the feet before finally putting him away early in the third, so it will be curious to see how Abdul-Malik and his team opt to approach this one.

Everyone has the University of Maryland product earmarked for greatness and if he continues to perform and advance the way he has thus far, it shouldn’t be long before he’s challenging for a place in the Top 15 and making some of those tenured, veteran talents think twice about facing him, if they’re not already.

Alexia Thainara