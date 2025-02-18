Fighters On The Rise | UFC Seattle

A member of the second graduating class from the wildly successful summer-fall series, Hernandez heads into his co-main event rematch with Brendan Allen this weekend riding a six-fight winning streak and coming off his first main event win.

The 31-year-old middleweight, who defeated Allen on the regional scene in 2018, actually stumbled out of the gates at the outset of his UFC career, losing his debut to Markus Perez and getting stopped by Kevin Holland in 39 seconds in his third appearance, with a submission win over Junyong Park sandwiched in between. But a second-round submission win over world champion jiu jitsu player Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258 got things moving in the right direction and “Fluffy” hasn’t looked back since, following that victory up with a win on the cards over Josh Fremd before rattling off finishes in each of his last four appearances.

UFC Seattle Full Fight Card Preview

Conditioning and pace are two of Hernandez’ biggest weapons, as the Northern California native is indefatigable and resilient, using those two elements to wear on opponents and create opportunities to look for and usually find finishes. Don’t get me wrong, his offensive weapons are excellent as well — his hands are quick and crisp, his grappling and submission game are top notch — but everything flows from his ability to constantly stay in the opposition’s face and make them work at a clip that they cannot maintain.

It’s why so many of his finishes come in the second, third, or even fifth round, as it did last time out against Michel Pereira. Hernandez exhausts you and then puts you away, rather than trying to put you away when you’re still relatively fresh, and his approach has worked extremely well over the last four years.