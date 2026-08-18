Fighters on the Rise | UFC Sacramento

After going 1-2 with one no contest over four fights, the Welsh lightweight opted not to re-sign with the promotion and instead return to Cage Warriors, where he’d logged all but one of his first 10 appearances while earning “Double Champ” status. He was out of action for one year and six days, and then over the next 363 days, Jones posted four wins and three finishes to show he was ready for a return to the Octagon.

It took a little time for the right opportunity to come around, but waiting again paid dividends as Jones made his promotional return on May 3, 2025, with a one-sided decision win over Jeremy Stephens in the veteran’s hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. Since then, “The Dragon” has added a second-round finish of Bolaji Oki and a unanimous decision win over Axel Sola in one of the year’s best fights to date to move to 3-0 heading into the final bout of his contract this weekend, where he takes on MarQuel Mederos.

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This is a cool little moment for Jones as well because the game and tenacious Welsh standout has spent a ton of time training at Team Alpha Male, so if there is a U.S. city that feels like home for Jones, it’s Sacramento.

From a stylistic standpoint, Jones wants to be a pressure fighter who mixes his weapons well, utilizing the full complement of his robust skill set, which comes with black belts in both judo and Brazilian jiu jitsu, but more often than naught, he gets dragged — or throws himself, really — into fun, competitive battles where both he and his opponent get knocked around a little and everyone watching has a great time. What’s interesting about this weekend’s matchup with Mederos is that he’s a largely technical striker who prefers to pick his spots and work clean, so it will be interesting to see if Jones tries to force him into a slugfest or takes a more technical approach himself.