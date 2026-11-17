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I don’t know what has clicked for Alessandro Costa so far this year, but there is something different going on for the Brazilian flyweight right now, and it’s produced an electric run of results heading into his rematch with Amir Albazi this weekend in Doha.

After getting stopped by late replacement newcomer Alden Coria at Noche UFC 2025, Costa entered this year as a question mark in the 125-pound weight class, having flashed power and skill at times, but also faltered on more than one occasion. He was 2-3 inside the Octagon, and while the wins were solid finishes over decent opposition, “Nono” struggled to find consistency inside the cage, but all of that has changed this year.

Costa began the year with a second-round stoppage win over Stewart Nicoll in April, then turned around two months later and stopped Matt Schnell in two-and-a-half minutes, jumping right back into the fire a month later, subbing in for Ode’ Osbourne and submitting Cody Durden at UFC 329. Three fights, three wins, three finishes, and now he sits on the cusp of the Top 15, with a chance to get there on Saturday by avenging his first loss inside the Octagon.