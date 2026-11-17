As UFC returns to Qatar for the second time in as many years, the promotion once again touches down with an all-action event featuring a host of experienced names and current contenders stationed at the top of the fight card.
But further down the line on the prelims, a trio of competitors with genuine upside are set to make the walk to the Octagon for matchups that will provide clear indications of where they stand in their respective weight classes. One has already enjoyed success inside ABHA Arena in the past, while another touches down on a three-fight finishing streak with revenge on his mind, and the third begins his UFC adventure on Saturday.
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Each has the opportunity to make a statement this weekend, and now is your chance to get to know them a little more before they venture into the fray this weekend.
Aleksandre Topuria
The elder of the Topuria brothers has only made a couple of appearances inside the Octagon thus far, but in doing so, Aleksandre has shown that he’s a technical striker with strong conditioning and the ability to make a little noise in the bantamweight division if he were to compete on a regular basis.
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His first win came at UFC 312 against Colby Thicknesse, who took the fight on short notice after Cody Haddon was forced to withdraw. It was a good win in the moment and one that has aged nicely as “Slickness” has subsequently gone on to earn three straight wins, including bouncing Asaf Chopurov from the ranks of the unbeaten last month. Topuria’s second victory under the UFC banner came last year in Qatar, where he out-hustled Bekzat Almakhan, getting the nod in eight of nine rounds from the judges against the skilled Kazakh fighter who had a tough string of assignments in his four-fight run with the company.
This weekend, Topuria returns for the first time since his win over Almakhan in a matchup with Santiago Luna that should illustrate once more where he fits in the divisional hierarchy.
Luna is a tough and talented prospect who just keeps signing up for big challenges, having most recently accepted a short notice fight against Bryce Mitchell in June, where he gave a good account of himself before succumbing to a submission in the final seconds of the fight. He’s young, well-rounded, and the kind of fighter that could definitely push Topuria if he’s not fully prepared, but that isn’t likely to be the case.
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It’s commendable that he has prioritized being his younger brother’s chief corner and a frequent presence in his camp, but I think this weekend will serve as a reminder that while little brother has the much bigger name, big bro is a legit talent as well.
Alessandro Costa
I don’t know what has clicked for Alessandro Costa so far this year, but there is something different going on for the Brazilian flyweight right now, and it’s produced an electric run of results heading into his rematch with Amir Albazi this weekend in Doha.
After getting stopped by late replacement newcomer Alden Coria at Noche UFC 2025, Costa entered this year as a question mark in the 125-pound weight class, having flashed power and skill at times, but also faltered on more than one occasion. He was 2-3 inside the Octagon, and while the wins were solid finishes over decent opposition, “Nono” struggled to find consistency inside the cage, but all of that has changed this year.
Costa began the year with a second-round stoppage win over Stewart Nicoll in April, then turned around two months later and stopped Matt Schnell in two-and-a-half minutes, jumping right back into the fire a month later, subbing in for Ode’ Osbourne and submitting Cody Durden at UFC 329. Three fights, three wins, three finishes, and now he sits on the cusp of the Top 15, with a chance to get there on Saturday by avenging his first loss inside the Octagon.
Costa’s first appearance came on short notice at the end of 2022, when he replaced Brandon Royval (who had replaced Alex Perez) in a bout with Albazi, who ended up earning a third-round stoppage win over the now 30-year-old Brazilian who competed on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, but did not earn a contract. Since then, Costa has gone 5-2, while Albazi has just one win and three appearances, as serious injuries and tough assignments have limited him.
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With Diego Lopes’ righthand man riding high and “The Prince” coming in on a two-fight skid, it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out and what kind of adjustments and adaptations Costa has made since their first meeting. If he can keep his winning streak going, a place in the rankings is all but assured.
Alik Lorenz
If we were to craft a ranking of Dana White’s Contender Series graduates who earned a contract in the second attempt based on who they lost to the first time around, Lorenz could very well make the podium, having fallen to undefeated rising star Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev during Season 9. The gold medalist is, without question, Kevin Vallejos, who faces Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event this weekend and came up short in his first DWCS appearance in a competitive clash with Jean Silva.
Fun notes: Lorenz, Cristian “Puas” Perez, and Trent Miller all lost to quality opponents during the same third week of Season 9 and were then joined by Kaik Brito, who lost to Oban Elliott in Season 7, in claiming contracts in their second appearances on Week 2 this past season.
Lorenz is a 29-year-old finisher fighting out of the MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona, which remains one of the most under-appreciated and consistent outfits in the sport, having constantly produced quality young talent for years, dating back to “Smooth” Benson Henderson. He’s won all eight of his professional bouts by stoppage, including making quick work of fellow returnee Mahamed Aly to earn his contract, and gets the chance to make a solid first impression in a pairing with Diyar Nurgozhay this weekend in Qatar.
Nurgozhay, who is a part of the DWCS Class of ’24, has bounced back from a rocky start to his UFC run to earn a pair of wins this year, including a first-round finish of Bruno Lopes last time out. The fighter from Kazakhstan is thick and solid in all realms, but Lorenz will have a decent 3.5-inch reach advantage that I’m sure his head coach, John Crouch, will be pressing him to utilize.
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Lorenz looks like a solid all-around athlete, but it’s difficult to know for sure because the level of competition he’s faced on his way to this point has been average at best, save for his two Contender Series appearances. If he can halt Nurgozhay’s mini run and turn in a quality showing, the American newcomer should get an opportunity to advance in the comparatively thin light heavyweight division in 2027.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.