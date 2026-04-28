Fighters on the Rise | UFC Perth

One of the really cool things about having written this series for so long is that over time, you get to see so many of the athletes that have been featured in this space at one point or another work their way up the divisional ladder and into prominent positions in their respective weight classes.
It’s not just the champions that have been highlighted that make it cool though so much as it’s things like this weekend: a pair of welterweights that are only a couple years removed from being regulars in this series meet in the main event while a rising star in the lightweight division lines up with a tenured veteran in the co-main event.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s three ascending talents to follow closely.
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Brando Pericic
“The Balkan Bear” made an immediate impression in the UFC heavyweight division, needing less than two minutes to rampage his way through both Elisha Ellison and Louie Sutherland to land on the doorstep of the Top 15 and in a main card matchup with Shamil Gaziev this weekend at RAC Arena. The 31-year-old Pericic is, as his nickname suggests, a bear of a man, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in a couple ticks below the heavyweight limit, but what makes him such a fascinating figure is that he’s far nimbler and more athletic in his movements than many heavyweights.
Given that he’s had just seven professional fights, it’s fair to note that Pericic remains a work in progress, but that’s part of the draw as well. He’s done this well, this quickly, with limited experience, so it’s reasonable to forecast growth as he gets more reps in the Octagon and more time on the mats at City Kickboxing.
Gaziev represents a step up from his previous two opponents as he’s registered three UFC wins and been in there with a couple Top 10 opponents already. He has thrived on being the bigger, more powerful man in the Octagon, but that won’t be the case against Pericic, so it will be interesting to see how he deals with those things this weekend.
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If Pericic can pick up a third straight win — and especially if he does it with style points — it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get an accelerated push in the rankings as the picture in the heavyweight division starts to clear.
Cam Rowston
Pericic isn’t the only City Kickboxing representative highlighted here this week, as his teammate Rowston has come out of the gate equally hot as he heads into his third UFC start on Saturday opposite Robert Bryczek. Since coming up short in his first appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Rowston has six straight wins — two on the regional circuit, another in his contract-winning turn last season on DWCS, and then two more in each of his first two UFC appearances.
A towering middleweight previously nicknamed “The Battle Giraffe,” the 31-year-old Sydneysider has transformed of late from a submission finisher to more of knockout artist with each of his last three victories coming inside the distance as a result of his long-range striking exploits. He’s fluid and powerful, knows how to use his range well, and, similar to Pericic, is only going to continue improving with more experience and more time working with the all-star team in Auckland.
WATCH: Cam Rowston Punches His Way To TKO Victory | UFC 325
Bryczek is an interesting dance partner here as the Polish veteran is coming off his first UFC win — a third-round stoppage of divisional mainstay Brad Tavares — and historically has been someone willing to step into the fray and trade. That readiness to press forward will be important to closing the distance and getting inside against Rowston, but there are obvious hazards to deal with on the way in.
Rowston lobbied to make a quick turnaround after earning his contract to compete in Perth last year and returns this year on quite a roll. A third straight win this weekend should carry him closer to the rankings and could even potentially set up a date with someone sporting a number next to their name next time out.
Jonathan Micallef
While Pericic and Rowston have been making serious noise over their first couple UFC starts, Micallef has been more of the “silent killer” of the group, similarly entering this weekend with a 2-0 mark inside the Octagon as he readies to face Themba Gorimbo. A member of the stacked Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Micallef opened some eyes with a debut win over Kevin Jousset at UFC 312, and when he faced Oban Elliott at UFC 325, Micallef rolled, hurting Elliott midway through the first round before quickly transitioning to the back and putting “The Welsh Gangster” to sleep with a rear-naked choke. Now 9-1 overall and riding a four-fight winning streak, the 27-year-old feels like a genuine dark horse in the welterweight division.
WATCH: Jonathan Micallef Sinks In Round 2 Submission | UFC 325
Gorimbo represents another sound test for Micallef this weekend — an experienced, veteran hand who has more wins than losses inside the Octagon, beating guys like Niko Price and Ramiz Brahimaj. He arrives on a two-fight skid with something of his own to prove. It’s the kind of pairing where how it plays out will be very instructive in terms of how to view Micallef going forward.
If he turns in a performance similar to the one he delivered against Elliott, “The Captain” could join Pericic and Rowston as surging Australians given an express pass to contention.