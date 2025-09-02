Fighters on the Rise | UFC Paris

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The “core four” of the Fighting Nerds — Caio Borralho, who faces Imavov on Saturday, Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, and Ruffy — have gone a combined 20-1 in the UFC and, to a man, each of the others will tell you that Ruffy is the most naturally talented, skilled fighter of the bunch. It’s not just lip service either: all three men are ultra-confident in their own skills, and head coach Pablo Sucupira sings the praises of the lot, but if you asked them who the most lethal of the group is, they’d all point to the man that faces Saint Denis in the co-main event on Saturday.

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’23 along with Prates and Silva, Ruffy impressed in his promotional debut, stopping Australian veteran Jamie Mullarkey in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 301 to extend his winning streak to five. He struggled to find opponents and dealt with a late change ahead of UFC 309, eventually rolling into Madison Square Garden and collecting a unanimous decision win in a bout with James Llontop that wasn’t as lopsided as most anticipated.

But Ruffy reminded everyone of his brilliance in March when he delivered one of the best knockouts of 2025 so far, measuring and connecting on a spinning wheel kick that put King Green on the canvas in a flash and elevated his record to 12-1 overall.

There is some vintage Conor McGregor to Ruffy’s game — the wide karate stance, the dexterity, the speed and precision — and while he resides at the other end of the bravado spectrum as the Irishman, his upside is genuinely the same as McGregor’s when he touched down in the lightweight division: he can be UFC champion.