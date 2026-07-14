Fighters On The Rise | UFC Oklahoma City

The Thunder have grown into one of the most dominant and successful franchises in The Association behind the shrewd drafting and roster development of EVP and General Manager Sam Presti, who has done an outstanding job of identifying young talent, allowing them to grow, develop, and gel, and watching as they blossomed into a championship squad last year. Some of the sharp decisions include drafting Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, signing Lu Dort as an undrafted free agent, and acquiring fellow Hamilton, Ontario, native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the two-time reigning NBA MVP.

UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi Next Week! Tickets Still Available Here

FOTR has always aimed to do the same, and while there have been some misses over the years, the hit rate is pretty high, and we’re coming into this week on a heater, with each of the last six athletes profiled in this space earning victories inside the Octagon.

Let’s see if that continues this week at Paycom Center.

Alberto Montes

It took Montes a little longer than normal to make his debut after graduating from Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, but the 32-year-old Venezuelan showed it was worth the wait in March.