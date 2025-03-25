Fighters on the Rise | UFC Mexico

“Lazy Boy” is going to be the next big star in the Mexican market, if he isn’t there already.

While some fans and observers may not be deeply familiar with the exploits of the 25-year-old, who faces off with Kevin Borjas in Saturday’s main card opener, the streaking flyweight has two million followers on Instagram and is the fighter that the Mexican people have already pre-selected as someone they are fervently behind. He’s won seven straight overall, including each of his first two UFC assignments, and received a massive pop when he made his way to the Octagon at UFC 306 at Sphere in September, where he out-worked Ode’ Osbourne.

Unbeaten since coming up short in his DWCS appearance in the summer of 2020, Rodriguez has finished four of his last seven, and shows sound fundamental skills in all realms, with the requisite heart and toughness that comes with being a Mexican combat sports competitor.

In Borjas, he gets a dance partner that is likely to engage on the feet and is in dire need of a win after dropping each of his first two UFC starts following a quality showing on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Those losses came against Joshua Van, who broke into the rankings recently following his win over Rei Tsuruya, and Alessandro Costa, a skilled Brazilian that trains alongside Diego Lopes with the Lobo Gym crew, and Borjas showed glimmers of upside in each contest, which is why this is a great pairing to measure where both men stand and open the main card on Saturday.

Rodriguez has such support at home that he could very well get an expedited push in the shifting flyweight division, especially if he goes out and shines this weekend against Borjas. Do not be surprised if you get a “this kid is a superstar” vibe when he makes the trek to the cage, because I expect the crowd to go bonkers, and do so again if he collects another impressive victory to push his winning streak to eight.