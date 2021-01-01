Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

Aliaskhab Khizriev

Khizriev didn’t look like a guy that had spent the previous 30 months on the sidelines when he stepped into the Octagon against Henrique Shiguemoto on episode six of Dana White’s Contender Series last September.

The 30-year-old middleweight from Dagestan turned an early slip into an opportunity to grapple, grabbing hold of Shiguemoto as he closed the distance and snatching control of the contest. Khizriev quickly locked onto a body lock, dumped his opponent to the floor, took his back, and sunk in a rear-naked choke that produced a tap. The whole fight took 50 seconds.

With the victory, the “Black Wolf” pushed his record to a pristine 13-0, earning himself a contract in the process. After initially being scheduled to face Wellington Turman in early February before the Brazilian was forced to withdraw, Khizriev will now make his promotional debut on Saturday in a main card clash with fellow Contender Series alum Kyle Daukaus.

Though Daukaus didn’t earn a contract following his win over Mike Lombardo early on Season Three of the live-action job interview series, the talented Philadelphia native posted two more quality wins on the East Coast regional circuit and earned a call-up to the Octagon a year later. After getting bounced from the ranks of the unbeaten in a hard-fought battle with Brendan Allen in his debut, Daukaus scored a unanimous decision win over Dustin Stoltzfus in late November for his first UFC victory.

This is an incredible opportunity for Khizriev to make an instant splash in the 185-pound weight class, as he’s landed an outstanding matchup against a highly regarded opponent, and a prime piece of real estate on the main card for his debut. He’s continued to cruise as his level of competition has increased over the course of his career and if he can maintain his unblemished record through the weekend, Khizriev will immediately stamp himself as one of the top up-and-coming talents in the middleweight division.

NORMA DUMONT