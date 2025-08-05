Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez

Following a two-month absence, Saturday marks the second consecutive event to be held at the UFC APEX, with the card headlined by a matchup of Top 10 middleweights with plenty of intrigue on the undercard.
Events like this often end up exceeding expectations and we’ve decided to highlight a trio of athletes here that could very well contribute to this weekend’s fight card by delivering some dynamic efforts and plenty to discuss once the smoke clears and the dust settles.
Anthony Hernandez
Highlighting a headliner might seem like a strange choice to some, but there aren’t many fighters in the middleweight division on a better run than the surging Hernandez, who carries a seven-fight winning streak into his main event tilt with Roman Dolidze on Saturday.
The 31-year-old NorCal native is an outlier in today’s MMA landscape — someone that has very little interest in social media or following the sport, opting instead to hang out with his family, train, and just keep allowing his performances to speak for him, and over the last five years, they’ve been speaking volumes, even if he doesn’t.
There is nothing flashy to Hernandez’s approach inside the Octagon: he works behind solid fundamentals in both the striking and grappling realms, utilizing his strong conditioning to push a good pace at all times, which often allows him to wear down the opposition. Though he has earned finishes five of his last seven, “Fluffy” isn’t someone that necessarily chases those opportunities, opting instead to just stick to his tried and true approach and take full advantage of the openings that it creates.
A perfect example of this was his first main event assignment against Michel Pereira, where the Dana White’s Contender Series grad battered the Brazilian into the fifth round before finally putting him away midway through the final stanza. Rather than pressing, he simply remains steady, confident that his output and pace will eventually make the opposition wilt, but content to claim a victory on the scorecards if that doesn’t come to pass.
Dolidze represents another type of challenge for the ascending Hernandez — a strong grappler with improving striking, a willingness to trade, and someone who has competed in the light heavyweight division at times, meaning he should have a size and strength advantage. The Georgian is also coming into this one on a solid run of success, having won three straight, and provides Hernandez with another opponent stationed ahead of him in the rankings, which is all he asks for after each subsequent victory.
There are a handful of emerging contenders jockeying for position in the middleweight ranks at the moment, and this is a chance for Hernandez to make his case for joining the likes of Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder in the push towards the top of the division. Things are shifting in the Top 10 right now, and another strong effort here will help the surging fighter make a serious case for a marquee assignment next time out.
Jean Matsumoto
Though he enters Saturday’s contest off a loss, Matsumoto remains a fighter to track in the talent-rich bantamweight ranks.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’23, the 25-year-old Brazilian earned wins over Dan Argueta and Brad Katona to open his UFC career and extend his record to 16-0 overall. Back in February, he opted out of a bout with Chris Gutierrez at UFC 313 in order to roll the dice in a short-notice pairing opposite Rob Font in Seattle, where he landed on the unhappy side of a split decision verdict and incurred his first professional loss.
Watching it live at Climate Pledge Arena, it was clear that it was both a little too much too soon for Matsumoto, but a fight where if they were to run it back a year later, he would be likely to win, as he entered the final round on level footing with Font, but faltered down the stretch, dropping the third on all three scorecards, which cost him the fight. It was as much a function of inexperience and hustling into a tough matchup a couple weeks earlier than anticipated as it was the long-time contender being too much for him, and will likely end up standing as one of those touchstone moments we look back on as a point where Matsumoto leveled up.
Saturday night, the once-beaten prospect steps in with Miles Johns, a former LFA champ who has amassed a 6-3 record with one no contest through his first 10 appearances inside the Octagon. The Marathon MMA representative has good power, sound wrestling, and heaps of experience at this level, and should serve as another strong test for Matsumoto, who will be tasked with rebounding from a setback for the first time in his career.
This is a terrific “what did he take away from that last fight” pairing for the Brazilian, as Johns is not as far up the hierarchy as Font, but far from a slouch. Matsumoto will need to be dialed in from the jump in order to get things moving in the right direction again this weekend, and if he does, he’ll remind everyone why he’s someone to play close attention to going forward.
Elijah Smith
Speaking of bantamweights to pay close attention to going forward…
Part of the excellent draft class from last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, Smith bested tough City Kickboxing man Aaron Tau to earn his place on the roster, then debuted earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over veteran Vince Morales, showing a diverse skill set and improved pacing following his battle of attrition last fall at the UFC APEX.
The son of TUF alum Gilbert Smith, the bantamweight freshman doesn’t turn 23 until September, but has already put together an 8-1 record and six-fight winning streak heading into his clash with Toshiomi Kazama on Saturday.
A finalist on the first season of Road to UFC, Kazama landed on the wrong side of things in his promotional debut, but rebounded with a second-round submission win over Charalampos Grigoriou last time out, earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. That bout took place 364 days prior to this one, so it will be interesting to see how the Japanese fighter has used that time away, but with finishes in nine of his 11 pro wins, you can be sure that the “Silent Finisher” will be coming with the intention of adding to that total here.
You have to tip your cap to the UFC matchmakers here, as rather than push Smith forward following his debut win, they’ve opted to more of less hold things steady, pitting him against an explosive finisher with limited Octagon time, giving him a chance to soak up as much experience as possible before working forward in the dangerous bantamweight ranks.
Right now, Smith profiles as someone that could blossom into a very good fighter down the line, but he’s still young and still figuring things out. He’s a long-term investment from a talent standpoint, and could provide solid returns in the future if he continues progression along his current trajectory.
