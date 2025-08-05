Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez

Watching it live at Climate Pledge Arena, it was clear that it was both a little too much too soon for Matsumoto, but a fight where if they were to run it back a year later, he would be likely to win, as he entered the final round on level footing with Font, but faltered down the stretch, dropping the third on all three scorecards, which cost him the fight. It was as much a function of inexperience and hustling into a tough matchup a couple weeks earlier than anticipated as it was the long-time contender being too much for him, and will likely end up standing as one of those touchstone moments we look back on as a point where Matsumoto leveled up.

Saturday night, the once-beaten prospect steps in with Miles Johns, a former LFA champ who has amassed a 6-3 record with one no contest through his first 10 appearances inside the Octagon. The Marathon MMA representative has good power, sound wrestling, and heaps of experience at this level, and should serve as another strong test for Matsumoto, who will be tasked with rebounding from a setback for the first time in his career.

10 Bouts To Get Excited For This Month

This is a terrific “what did he take away from that last fight” pairing for the Brazilian, as Johns is not as far up the hierarchy as Font, but far from a slouch. Matsumoto will need to be dialed in from the jump in order to get things moving in the right direction again this weekend, and if he does, he’ll remind everyone why he’s someone to play close attention to going forward.

Elijah Smith

Speaking of bantamweights to pay close attention to going forward…

Part of the excellent draft class from last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, Smith bested tough City Kickboxing man Aaron Tau to earn his place on the roster, then debuted earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over veteran Vince Morales, showing a diverse skill set and improved pacing following his battle of attrition last fall at the UFC APEX.