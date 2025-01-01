Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

Vallejos is one of the most intriguing young talents to touch down in the UFC in some time — a 23-year-old Argentine with a solid amount of experience and heaps of promise, with ample time and opportunity to continue refining his skills and growing as a fighter.

He made his first of two appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, landing on the wrong side of a unanimous decision verdict in a clash with Jean Silva. The first and only loss of his career to date, the fact that Vallejos went the distance with the streaking Fighting Nerds representative has continued to age well and made him a must-see attraction when he returned to the APEX last season.

After earning two more successful defenses of his Samurai Fight House featherweight title, “El Chino” made his second DWCS start last September, blowing through Cam Teague in half a round to secure his place on the roster. As a follow-up, he turned in a similar effort against South Korean veteran SeungWoo Choi in his promotional debut earlier this year to advance to 14-1 overall.

This weekend, Vallejos steps in with fellow DWCS grad Danny Silva, who has earned split decision wins over Josh Culibao and Lucas Almeida to begin his UFC tenure. Tall and lanky for the division, the Bloodline Combat Sports representative has registered four straight wins and victories in 10 of 11 to begin his pro career.

A win over Silva would be another early statement win for Vallejos, who feels like someone that could make an expedited rise up the divisional ranks, but would likely be better served being brought along slowly. He’s undeniably talented and has bushels of promise, but top-end experience is without question the best teacher, and the more time he can accrue inside the Octagon before getting thrust into the deep end of the division the better.

Chances are he’ll get there eventually, and with the depth that already exists in the featherweight ranks, there is no need to hustle things at this point.

Rafael Estevam