Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Saturday’s return to the UFC APEX offers a little something for everywhere.

If ranked competitors are your preference, the show is headlined by Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill battling it out for position in the light heavyweight division, with Top 15 welterweights Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal going head-to-head in a guaranteed banger before them.

If newcomers get you excited, Saturday’s fight card also features the finals from Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter, as Team Pena’s Zac Pauga and Mohammed Usman face off in the heavyweight division, while Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller compete in the flyweight finale.

In addition to those four bouts, there are three others featuring emerging names that you’re going to want to keep tabs on going forward because they’ve already shown some promise and could keep climbing the ranks in their respective divisions going forward.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the August 6 edition of Fighters on the Rise.