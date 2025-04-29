Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

One of last year’s high-profile additions to the roster, de Ridder has kicked off his UFC tenure with a pair of submission wins.

The 34-year-old posted a hard-fought, third-round finish of Gerald Meerschaert in his promotional debut in November, then returned earlier this year to make relatively quick work of Kevin Holland at UFC 311. The victories elevated his record to 19-2 overall with 17 finishes, the vast majority of which are submissions, and the efficiency of his win over Holland was a real statement effort after his tougher than most anticipated battle against “GM3” in his debut.

In an age of generalists, de Ridder remains a specialist whose intentions are always clear from the jump. While he can certainly hold his own on the feet, the veteran from Holland wants to close the distance, drag you to the canvas, and find a choke of some sort. And to this point, he’s been largely successful at doing just that.

This weekend, he’ll stand opposite Bo Nickal, the unbeaten former D1 National champion wrestler from Penn State, who has successfully navigated his first four UFC assignments to land on the doorstep of the Top 15. The stylistic clash between the Dutch submission ace and the elite American wrestler is part of what makes this matchup fascinating, but it’s also a great chance to get a better read on where de Ridder fits within the divisional hierarchy at the moment.