Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

If you ever needed further proof of how deep the bantamweight division is, all you need to do is look to Bautista, who remains under the radar and out of the rankings in the talent-rich 135-pound weight class at the moment.

The 29-year-old MMA Lab representative made his promotional debut on short notice at the outset of 2019, losing to Cory Sandhagen on the opening card of the year in Brooklyn. Since then, Bautista has gone 4-1, sandwiching a pair of wins on either side of a loss to heavy hitter Trevin Jones as he steps back in on Saturday against the returning Benito Lopez

Bautista is another in a long line of fighters that developed under the watchful eye of John Crouch, earning six consecutive victories on the regional circuit while showing sound fundamentals and keen finishing instincts before getting the call to the UFC. He's continued to develop and progress since touching down in the Octagon, as his quick submission win over Brian Kelleher last time out showed, and he has the ability to keep pushing towards the Top 15 with additional victories and continued development.

WATCH: Get Ready For UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira With Free Fights!

Saturday's fight is one where the majority of the attention will likely be on his opponent, as Lopez hasn't fought in well over three years and was a highly regarded prospect prior to his sabbatical. That should be perfectly fine for Bautista, who never has much to say, but makes a point of speaking volumes when he steps into the cage. A third straight win and five victories in six appearances are two quality accomplishments in any division, but doubly impressive while working forward in a weight class as flush with talent as bantamweight is.

If Bautista keeps rolling and spoils Lopez' return this weekend, you're going to hear more people talking about the intriguing upside of the quiet kid from The MMA Lab that just keeps winning fights.

Miranda Maverick