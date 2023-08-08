Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

The 21-year-old Brazilian flyweight impressed in a losing effort against Yazmin Jauregui in her promotional debut last August before returning in April and registering a unanimous decision win over recent TUF finalist Brogan Walker. Now Lucindo faces off with fellow Brazilian Polyana Viana in a fight that is both a step up in competition and a measuring stick moment to see where the young fighter currently stands in the 125-pound weight class.

Despite having already made 19 professional appearances and 14 victories, Lucindo is still in the very early days of her career and developing as a fighter. Many of those efforts came against similarly inexperienced opposition, and it’s really only her last few bouts that serve as a benchmark for building expectations about her potential inside the Octagon.

Giving Jauregui a run for her money on the main card of what was ostensibly a hometown fight for her in San Diego was a good initial effort for the promising prospect. She didn’t look overwhelmed or out of place, and proved she belonged by returning eight months later and out-working Walker from bell-to-bell.

While Viana has one less fight than Lucindo, her last eight appearances have come on the UFC stage, and she enters off a first-round stoppage win over Jinh Yu Frey last November. The 31-year-old has won three of her last four, all of them coming by way of first-round finish, with her lone setback coming against the streaking Tabatha Ricci.

This is an outstanding matchup to gauge where Lucindo falls in the divisional hierarchy, to see how much she’s developed since besting Walker, and to give a greater understanding of the heights she could potentially reach in four or five years as she continues to train, gain experience, and refine her skills.

