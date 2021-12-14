Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

This is a fight card that is going to clarify things in a couple divisions, as a trio of emerging talents face their toughest assignments to date, with designs on a victory catapulting them into the rankings heading into next year.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors — this is the December 18 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Amanda Lemos

Having already used a pair of first-round stoppage wins to elevate herself into the Top 15 in the strawweight division, Brazil’s Lemos goes in search of a third victory this year and to extend her winning streak to five overall on Saturday when she takes on Angela Hill on Saturday’s main card.

Lemos made her promotional debut at bantamweight with a loss to Leslie Smith on a fight card in Glasgow, Scotland in the summer of 2016. A two-year ban from USADA followed, and when she returned, the 34-year-old dropped to strawweight and posted a first-round submission win over Miranda Granger on the final card of 2019.

Defeating young veteran Mizuki by unanimous decision didn’t make many waves, but people started to take notice of Lemos when she stopped Livinha Souza at UFC 259 in March and really began paying attention when she turned up with a new haircut and the same ferocious power for her fight with Montserrat Conejo in July.

Lemos needed just 35 seconds to dispatch the Mexican grappler, making her pay for recklessly charging forward by hitting her with a cracking right hand while backing up, pivoting on the spot to catch Conejo three more times as he tumbled to the canvas.