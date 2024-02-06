Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Every week, a bunch of competitors showing a ton of promise venture into the Octagon, stepping in to face the latest challenge in their attempt to move forward in their respective divisions. In many instances, it’s their first or second attempt at clearing that particular hurdle, and the outcome serves as a major point of clarification when it comes to trying to ascertain just how far each of those athletes may advance over the next several years.

In the simplest terms possible, we have no idea how good each of these athletes are and the only way to find out is to see them step into the Octagon and throw down, and spending Saturdays watching those battles unfold brings me great joy.

Here’s a look at this week’s emerging talents.

Joe Pyfer