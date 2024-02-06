Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Fight Coverage
One of the reasons that I love putting this series together each week is because the progression of athletes up the divisional ladder and the uncertainty that accompanies them on that journey is one of the most fascinating elements of this sport.
Every week, a bunch of competitors showing a ton of promise venture into the Octagon, stepping in to face the latest challenge in their attempt to move forward in their respective divisions. In many instances, it’s their first or second attempt at clearing that particular hurdle, and the outcome serves as a major point of clarification when it comes to trying to ascertain just how far each of those athletes may advance over the next several years.
In the simplest terms possible, we have no idea how good each of these athletes are and the only way to find out is to see them step into the Octagon and throw down, and spending Saturdays watching those battles unfold brings me great joy.
Here’s a look at this week’s emerging talents.
Joe Pyfer
Joe Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
In just his fourth UFC appearance, Pyfer has been selected to headline opposite Top 10 stalwart Jack Hermansson in a matchup designed to determine where the recent Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate fits in the middleweight division.
Thus far, Pyfer has shown flashes of elite upside, registering three wins in as many starts, collecting stoppage finishes over Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert before submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan last time out. The trio of victories extended his overall winning streak to five and his record to 12-2, making it clear that the Philadelphia resident was ready for a step up in competition.
Pyfer is the prototypical example of the kind of fighter mentioned above: someone that has aced all of his recent tests while showing obvious power, crisp boxing, and glimpses of an equally dangerous grappling acumen. The one thing he hasn’t shown thus far is that he can utilize those myriad talents to turn back a fighter as established and experienced as Hermansson.
The Scandinavian standout has been a mainstay in the Top 10 for the last four years, turning in quality efforts against the likes of David Branch, Kelvin Gastleum, and Chris Curtis while serving as a tough out for contenders like Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, and former champ Sean Strickland.
Please allow me to go full dork for a moment.
Right now, Pyfer is “Schrodinger’s Fighter,” the MMA version of the cat in the box from Erwin Schrödinger’s famous thought experiment — he may be ready to be a middleweight contender and he may not be, and the only way we’re going to find out is by watching him share the Octagon with Hermansson this weekend.
If he’s victorious, Pyfer will catapult himself into the Top 15 and set himself up for another marquee assignment later in the year, and if things shouldn’t work out in his favor, that doesn’t mean he can’t regroup and make another run at the rankings in the not too distant future.
Fights like this are the best.
Carlos Prates
The seventh season of Dana White’s Contender Series was a showcase of Brazilian talent, with more than a dozen athletes from the South American MMA hotbed garnering victories, including Prates, who pushed his winning streak to seven with a second-round stoppage win over Mitch Ramirez.
Another member of the Fighting Nerds squad, Prates showed his experience and poise in the Octagon, staying calm when slammed to the canvas in the opening round while patiently picking at the Syndicate MMA man at range when standing. The 30-year-old started opening up in the early moments of the second, stringing together more combinations, landing with considerable efficiency before a targeted left hand dropped Ramirez and ended the contest.
Many athletes that turn up on Tuesday nights at the APEX have limited experience and are often green, but Prates bucks the trend, having already logged 23 fights and showcasing the type of skills that allow for him to be dropped into the thick of things in the welterweight division this weekend.
Saturday night, Prates takes on Trevin Giles, who has amassed a 6-5 record across three divisions in the UFC. Though he’s struggled to find consistency at each of his last two stops, the Texan is a well-rounded talent that has shown flashes of power and should serve as a quality initial test for the Brazilian newcomer.
Fights like this are immediate opportunities to find out where a debuting talent like Prates fits in the 170-pound weight class right away. It’s promising to see the streaking “Nightmare” get an opportunity like this right out of the chute, and should he find success, another step up in competition could be in the offing.
Daniel Marcos
After earning a unanimous decision win and a UFC contract on the sixth season of the Contender Series, Marcos hit the ground running during his rookie campaign inside the Octagon.
Debuting at UFC 283 in Brazil, the unbeaten bantamweight registered a second-round stoppage win over Saimon Oliveira, then followed it up with a split decision victory over British veteran Davey Grant six months later in London. He was ticketed to make a third appearance towards the end of the year, but matchups against three different opponents fell apart.
Marcos begins his sophomore campaign in the UFC with a 15-0 record and a date opposite Aoriqileng on Saturday, with designs on rebuking the momentum that unfortunately fizzled out through no fault of his own over the back half of last year.
“The Mongolian Murderer” has gone 3-1 since moving to the 135-pound weight class, and rebounded from his lone setback with a strong effort and unanimous decision win over Johnny Munoz Jr. in October. He’s 3-3 overall in the UFC, packed solid power, and has shown an ability to push a hard pace for 15 minutes, making him a quality dance partner for Marcos this weekend.
Bantamweight is always flush with talent and there are a handful of promising ascending talents working their way forward at any moment, and Marcos is absolutely one of them. A third straight victory on Saturday should bring another step forward and a chance to compete against a more established name next time out and cement the Peruvian as a genuine person of interest going forward.
