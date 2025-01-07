Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

Sporting a sparkling 13-0 record with eight finishes, including five straight heading into this one, Bashi is one of the most highly regarded new talents to emerge from the annual talent-search series both this past season and throughout the show’s eight-year run so far. The Michigan native turned 23 in September, comes from a wrestling background, and has navigated his regional career without any hiccups, making his pro debut shortly after turning 19 and piling up a dozen wins over the last four years.

This pairing with Rodriguez right out of the chute is an indication of the buzz Bashi carries as he competes on the biggest stage in the sport for the first time. Most debuting competitors start on the prelims, against either fellow newcomers or less seasoned talents, with their opening bout either serving as a showcase opportunity or simply a competitive fight that will help provide a clearer picture of where they stand in the division and their development.

Bashi, however, is getting dropped in with a 27-year-old UFC veteran who has thrived in this position in the past, as each of Rodriguez’ last three wins have come against unbeaten prospects, including a pair of highly touted DWCS alums.

This is a chance for Bashi to dive right into the thick of the division and announce his presence as a genuine person of interest going forward in his first fight, as Rodriguez is himself a standout prospect and someone that is very much capable of spoiling his debut. A strong effort here would be an incredible way for the new arrival to begin his UFC journey and potentially position himself for another matchup with an established name whenever he’s ready to make his sophomore appearance.

Nicolle Caliari