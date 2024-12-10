Fighters on the Rise | UFC Tampa

Fresh off earning his UFC contract with a second-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) in September, Stirling steps into the Octagon for the first time at Amalie Arena on Saturday, facing off with Tuco Tokkos.

Just 5-0 as a mixed martial artist, the 27-year-old is the latest member of the City Kickboxing team to matriculate to the UFC, joining teammates Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, and Kai Kara-France (to name three) on the roster. Like several of his training partners, Stirling’s limited MMA reps belie his overall combat sports experience, as he competed in both kickboxing and Muay Thai before making the transition to mixed martial arts.

It’s easy to recognize why there is buzz surrounding the light heavyweight rookie, as he’s earned stoppages in his last four outings and his victory at the UFC APEX against Phillip Latu was one of the more dramatic knockouts of the DWCS season.

After a somewhat measured opening round where both men showed a ton of respect for one another, both Stirling and Latu settled in and started firing more in the second, with the finish coming during a sequence where both opted to plant themselves and trade blows in the pocket. In the midst of the exchange, Stirling was quicker to the punch with a swift left hook that caught Latu flush and sent him crashing to the canvas, ending the bout in an instant.