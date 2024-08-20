Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

Morales has earned a pair of victories in each of his first two years on the UFC roster, posting stoppage wins over Trevin Giles and Adam Fugitt during his rookie campaign before collecting unanimous decision nods over veterans Max Griffin and Jake Matthews last year as a sophomore.

In doing so, the native of Ecuador has elevated his record to 16-0 overall, which situates him between Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) in the roll call of unbeaten UFC welterweights at the moment. But while his unbeaten contemporaries have already ascended to contender status, Morales is still working his way there, with Saturday’s clash against Neil Magny serving as the next hurdle for him to clear in order to join Rakhmononv and Machado Garry in the rankings.

Magny has the most wins in the history of the UFC welterweight division and has quite literally made a living serving in this role over the last several years, having faced off with both Rakhmonov and Machado Garry, while also pausing the ascent of other hopefuls like Geoff Neal, Phil Rowe, and Mike Malott. Rangy and durable, the 37-year-old Colorado native is a perfect measuring stick for any emerging talent in the 170-pound weight class and the correct opponent for Morales to be facing at this time.

Coming off his win on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), it was clear that Morales had an abundance of upside but needed to time to grow into his frame and tighten up his skills. Over these first two years on the roster, he’s done just that, filling out physically while showing greater poise and patience inside the Octagon, maintaining his unbeaten record as he’s continued to work forward in the division.

Still not quite at the outset of what is generally considered one’s physical prime, it’s going to be interesting to see how Morales handles this next challenge.

He’s backed by a terrific team at Entram Gym in Tijuana and has passed every test with flying colors thus far, but Magny is as game and savvy as they come. This is the fight that will indicate whether the 25-year-old talent is ready to climb into the rankings and continue pushing towards the top of the division or still requires a little more seasoning, but regardless of how it plays out, Morales will remain one to keep close tabs on going forward.

Robert Valentin